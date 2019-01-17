Dinner planned at Odd Fellows
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Odd Fellow Lodge and Happy Thought Rebekah Lodge will have a Swiss steak and ham dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the OddFellows Hall, corner of Second and Franklin streets.
The meal will be served family style and include homemade pies and cakes.
Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and younger.
Belgian waffle breakfast slated
CEDAR FALLS — The Knights of Columbus 4516 of Cedar Falls will host an all-you-can-eat Dad’s Belgian waffle brunch Sunday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Seventh and Main streets, in the Dutcher Gymnasium.
Serving will be from 8 to noon.
Along with waffles, there will be flavored syrups, sausages, whipped cream and beverages.
Cost is $5 in advance for adults before Friday from any K of C members or the St. Patrick church office. Tickets at the door are $7 for adults, $4 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger.
All proceeds will go toward Birthright and Alternatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.