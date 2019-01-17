Try 1 month for 99¢
Dinner planned at Odd Fellows

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Odd Fellow Lodge and Happy Thought Rebekah Lodge will have a Swiss steak and ham dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the OddFellows Hall, corner of Second and Franklin streets.

The meal will be served family style and include homemade pies and cakes.

Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and younger.

Belgian waffle breakfast slated

CEDAR FALLS — The Knights of Columbus 4516 of Cedar Falls will host an all-you-can-eat Dad’s Belgian waffle brunch Sunday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Seventh and Main streets, in the Dutcher Gymnasium.

Serving will be from 8 to noon.

Along with waffles, there will be flavored syrups, sausages, whipped cream and beverages.

Cost is $5 in advance for adults before Friday from any K of C members or the St. Patrick church office. Tickets at the door are $7 for adults, $4 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger.

All proceeds will go toward Birthright and Alternatives.

