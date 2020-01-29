Community Briefs
Sweetheart event planned at church

WATERLOO -- The Women of Impact Church will host a Sweetheart Celebration on Saturday at the church, beginning at 5 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring their spouse, sibling, friend, and family members to this event.

The church is at 715 E. Fourth St. For more information, call the church at (319) 595-1015.

Valentine dinner set in Hudson

HUDSON – The Hudson AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will host a Valentine dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at 123 Eldora Road.

The menu includes ribeye steaks, ham or shrimp.

Corps to host steak fry

WAVERLY – The NE Iowa Marine Corps League 1241 and Auxiliary will host a steak fry at 5:30 p.m. Saturday  downstairs at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.

The event is open to the public.

Call (319) 483-9287 by 3 p.m. Saturday with choice of meat -- Sirloin, ribeye, fillet, New York strip, Iowa chop or chicken breast.

