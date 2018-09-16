Salad luncheon set in Denver
DENVER — The Women’s Fellowship of St. Paul United Church of Christ will have its annual salad luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at 300 Washington St.
In addition to the salad bar, this year there will be a pork loin sandwich, homemade desserts and beverages.
Price is $7.50 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and younger are free. Carry-outs are available.
Worship service begins at 10:15 a.m., with serving immediately following. All are welcome to attend.
Exercise class begins Oct. 8
CEDAR FALLS — The fall session of the exercise class formerly called Body Recall will begin at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 8 in the gym at Nazareth Lutheran Church on University Avenue.
The class will meet for an hour on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The class strives to increase strength, flexibility, coordination and circulation. Both men and women are welcome.
Cost is $30 for the 30 sessions.
Call Linnea Graen, 266-6195, for more information.
Meeting focuses on downsizing
CEDAR FALLS — Caring Transitions of Northeast Iowa is hosting a free seminar at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Discussion will focus on downsizing, cleaning out years of accumulated items, relocations and offering ideas on how to move forward. Refreshments will be provided, and no reservations are necessary.
The meeting will be in the second-floor meeting room.
Call 242-7819 with any questions.
Craft sale set in Oran
ORAN — A craft sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Oran School gym, 24878 Pleasant St.
More than 20 crafts from all over the area will sell metal work, children’s toys and decor, leather pieces, crochet, Christmas items, furniture, tatting, jewelry, greeting cards and vintage and repurposed goods. There’s free admission and coffee.
Blood drive set in Oelwein
OELWEIN — There will be a community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
