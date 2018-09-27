Garage sales event slated
JANESVILLE — Citywide garage sales in Janesville will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
A list of sales will be available today at www.janesville.lib.ia.us. Watch for balloons.
The event is sponsored by the Janesville Public Library.
Care center sets fundraiser
SHELL ROCK — The Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary will sponsor a fundraiser at the Meadows, 528 N. Kelly St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Vendors include Jane’s Tupperware, Fingers and Toes, Pampered Chef, 31 Gifts, Norwex, Signatures HomeStyles, Wildtree and LuLaRoe. Crafts and jewelry are being offered, along with gently used items.
Funds will be used to benefit the residents of the care center and the Meadows.
Brunch benefit set for Altrusa
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Chapter of Altrusa International will host the annual brunch fundraiser “Ladies Morning Out” on Saturday at Beaver Hills Country Club.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the event begins at 10 a.m.
Featured speakers will be Cassie Miller and Dee Nelson, of Scratch Cupcakery.
Tickets are $25. A silent auction is planned. Proceeds will support the club’s scholarship fund and literacy projects in the Cedar Valley.
Musicians host recital Sunday
DECORAH — Luther College Associate Professor of Music Michael Chesher and Kansas State University Professor Tod Kerstetter will collaborate for a clarinet and bass clarinet music recital in the Recital Hall at Luther’s Center for Faith and Life at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The performance is open to the public with no charge for admission.
Chesher and Kerstetter’s program Worldwide Jazz Flavors was originally performed in July at the International Clarinet Association ClarinetFest 2018 in Belgium.
Knights to hold meal Sunday
WATERLOO — Knights of Columbus Council 11192 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday in Scallon Hall at Queen of Peace Parish, 320 Mulberry St.
Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, chorizo and eggs, cinnamon rolls and beverage will be served. Cost is $7 for adults or free for kids younger than 5.
Part of the proceeds will go to the Catholic Worker House.
Laughter Yoga classes to begin
CEDAR FALLS — Free sessions of Laughter Yoga are being offered from 4:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the in the large meeting room or conference room on the second floor of the Cedar Falls Public Library through Nov. 19.
Participants can join in brief laughter exercises and yoga breathing for relaxation. No equipment or special clothing is needed.
Everyone is welcome to attend any or all sessions.
Neuter clinic in Cedar Rapids
WATERLOO — The Cedar Bend Humane Society is partnering with Iowa Humane Alliance Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids to offer the public reduced cost spay and neuter surgeries.
Surgery prices include: dog spay—$80, dog neuter—$65, cat spay or neuter—$40, and feral or barn cat spay or neuter—$35.
It’s by appointment only. Call 232-6887 to reserve a spot. Free transportation is available from Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo to Iowa Humane Alliance Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids.
The trip to Cedar Rapids will be Monday.
Pets will be transported back to the Cedar Bend Humane Society the following day.
Country band performs at park
ALLISON — The Borderline country western band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Wilder Park.
The group has played as the opening act at county fairs, at Greene River Days, Wilder Days and for many benefits.
The park board will have walking tacos, beef burgers, hotdogs and popcorn.
There is no charge. Bring a lawn chair.
Healthy cooking course slated
CEDAR FALLS — A healthy cooking course with Blue Zones-inspired menus will be offered by Luann Alemao from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Monday at the UnityPoint Health teaching kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway.
Theme is “Under $10, Delicious and Homemade.” Kamyar Enshayan will speak on “The Food Dollar.”
Happy’s Wine and Spirits will provide a wine tasting, and Darin Enderton, owner of Apples on the Avenue of Nashua, will have apples for tasting and for purchase. Jeff Sage of Sage Gardens will have sweet potatoes and garlic for purchase.
Register by Sunday. Go to www.laanda.com for more information.
