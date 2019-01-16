VFW Post sets
weekly events
WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. will have free pool games today.
Bingo with snacks will run 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Karaoke by Casey's Music to Go is on Friday between 8 p.m. and midnight.
Saturday entertainment includes an all-day bake sale. A chili cook-off will run from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is $5, and all-you-can-eat chili is $5. The Chocolate Crackers Band will perform from 8 to 11 p.m.
The post is open to the public.
UNI's Local Food
Dinner slated
CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Local Food Program will host the annual Local Food Dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Diamond Events Center (Jorgensen Plaza).
Tickets are $22; RSVP today at https://ceee.uni.edu/localfood.
Quota to host
potluck Tuesday
CEDAR FALLS -- Quota Club members will host a potluck Tuesday at the Community Foundation building at 3117 Greenhill Drive.
The program will be "Healthy Exercise" presented by Mary Margaret Halverson. Attendees are asked to bring their own drink. Everything else will be provided.
Visitors are always welcome. Call Pat at 233-4635 or email quotaofwaterloo@gmail.com. Reservations are due by Saturday.
Waverly VFW
to host meal
WAVERLY -- The Waverly VFW Post 2208 will host an all-you-care-to-eat spaghetti meal Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and cost is $8. The meal is open to the public.
Snowshoe hike
slated Saturday
INDEPENDENCE -- Buchanan County Conservation will host a moonlit snowshoe hike, starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cortright Wildlife Area, 1380 River Road Blvd.
Participants will meet in the middle (Pine tree) parking lot on River Road Boulevard. No prior snowshoeing experience is necessary, and snowshoes are provided.
All ages are welcome for this walk of about ¾ to 1 mile.
Cost is $5 per person or $15 per family; register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Immigration
to be discussed
CEDAR FALLS -- The Great Decisions study group will meet in the conference room, at the Cedar Falls Public Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
After viewing a 30-minute DVD, "Refugees and Global Migration," discussion will focus on how other countries and the U.S. are responding. Anyone interested in this topic is encouraged to attend.
This community study group is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the United Nations Association of the Cedar Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.