Church serves chili supper
WATERLOO — Grace Reformed Church of Waterloo will host its annual soup and chili supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The menu includes a variety of soups and chilis, breads, desserts and a beverage. Cost is $7 for adults or $4 for children age 6 to 12, with children 5 and younger free.
Proceeds from the supper will go to replenish the church’s Benevolent Fund, helping those in need. Supper attendees will be able to vote for best soup and/or chili; prizes will be awarded on Sunday morning.
Grace Reformed is handicap accessible and located at 520 Maxwell St. Everyone is welcome.
Columbus hosts veterans event
WATERLOO — Columbus Catholic High School will host the fourth annual Veterans Day celebration on Monday.
The day includes free breakfast for all veterans from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. in the Columbus cafeteria, followed by a program at 9 a.m. in the Columbus gym to honor those who have served.
The program will feature speakers including representatives from the Retrieving Freedom Service Dogs Organization as well as other individual speakers. Everyone is welcome.
Vision support group to meet
WATERLOO — The Macular Degeneration/Low Vision Support Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the board room of Kimball Ridge Center, Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Speaker is Dr. Staci Boon, a low vision rehabilitation specialist.
All are welcome. Call Barb Lamfers at 230-4499 with questions.
NEI3A to honor veterans Monday
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging will honor area veterans with a sweet treat on Monday.
NEI3A will have cookies available at area program centers (aka senior centers). For a complete listing of centers locations, go to www.nei3a.org/our-services/meals.aspx.
Coin Club hosts meeting, auction
WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in Schoitz Room III.
After the business meeting an auction will be held. Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish. Register at the front table.
For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com. Anyone joining in the fourth quarter will be paid up until January 2021.
Hospital offers CPR training
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer a Heartsaver CPR, AED and first aid training from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Clinical Learning Lab.
Participants will receive a two-year completion card upon successful completion of the class.
Fee is $85. Registration and payment is required at 352-4939. Download the registration form at www.waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.
NAMI to offer program Nov. 13
WATERLOO — NAMI Black Hawk County will offer a program about managing difficult conversations from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the first floor chapel of the First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.
Amanda Schara will speak. A licensed mental health counselor, she is the manager of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital’s Employee Assistance Program and Counseling Center.
NAMI Black Hawk County is dedicated to improving the lives of all individuals affected by mental illness. For more information, call 235-5263 or email namibh@qwestoffice.net.
Cancer action meeting slated
WATERLOO — The Eastern Iowa Affiliate of Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will meet Nov. 14 in Room 11 at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo.
It starts at 6 p.m. For more information, check www.pancan.org/easterniowa.
NEI3A to host caregiver event
CALMAR — The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging will host its annual Caregiver Conference and Centenarian Recognition Wednesday.
The free event is open to all and will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Northeast Iowa Community College Calmar campus, Wilder Building, 1625 Highway 150 South.
There will be a luncheon and recognition of local centenarians followed by the presentation “Moving from Caregiver to Care Partner: What is Changing and What to Expect,” by keynote speaker Dr. Beth Nolan of Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach Care Team.
Local vendors will be available to visit with before and following the presentation.
To register or for more information, call Kelly Kuennen at (563) 277-6024.
‘Wait Until Dark’ auditions slated
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Playhouse will have auditions for “Wait Until Dark” at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the WCP Walker Building.
This is a new adaptation of the classic thriller where a blind woman is stalked by a trio of criminals.
Performances dates are Jan. 24 to Feb. 1.
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Monologues are welcome as well.
