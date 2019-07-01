Noon Kiwanis meets Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Speaker will be Kyle Kiel with KWWL weather.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
VFW plans weekly events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
The post will be open July 4 to celebrate Independence Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The $5 meal will include a side order, dessert and a grilled to order burger, hotdog or brat.
Friday features a chili dog with chips for $3.50. Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Games and snacks are on Saturday. Sunday pepper tournament runs 2 to 4 p.m.
Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Burger or tenderloin baskets will be served from noon 7 p.m. Monday.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday. The post is closed Thursday for the Fourth of July holiday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
‘Moana’ party set at Snowden
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington St., will host a “Moana” themed tea party at 10 a.m. July 13.
The tea party will include crafts and activities that coincide with the theme, as well as Scratch cupcakes, other treats and a classic low tea.
The event is sponsored by Scratch Cupcakery.
Cost is $8 for members, and $10 for non-members. To register, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar.
For more information, call 234-6357 or go to www.GMDistrict.org.
