Noon Kiwanis meets Tuesday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.

Speaker will be Kyle Kiel with KWWL weather.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.

VFW plans weekly events

WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.

The post will be open July 4 to celebrate Independence Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The $5 meal will include a side order, dessert and a grilled to order burger, hotdog or brat.

Friday features a chili dog with chips for $3.50. Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Games and snacks are on Saturday. Sunday pepper tournament runs 2 to 4 p.m.

Legion hosts weekly events

WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.

Burger or tenderloin baskets will be served from noon 7 p.m. Monday.

Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday. The post is closed Thursday for the Fourth of July holiday.

A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

‘Moana’ party set at Snowden

WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington St., will host a “Moana” themed tea party at 10 a.m. July 13.

The tea party will include crafts and activities that coincide with the theme, as well as Scratch cupcakes, other treats and a classic low tea.

The event is sponsored by Scratch Cupcakery.

Cost is $8 for members, and $10 for non-members. To register, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar.

For more information, call 234-6357 or go to www.GMDistrict.org.

