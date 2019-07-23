{{featured_button_text}}
Legion breakfast in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG—American Legion Post 285 will sponsor a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Veterans Memorial Building.

Pancakes, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits and gravy, omelets, fruit, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee are on the menu.

Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 11 and younger.

Waverly post sets steak fry

WAVERLY — The Waverly AMVETS will host a steak fry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W. Choices will include chicken, Iowa pork chop, sirloin, ribeye or fillet. Baked potatoes, garlic bread and salads are also served. Call Before 3 p.m. Saturday for a reservation.

Senior Center hosts live music

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Senior Center will host live country music from 6:30–9:30 p.m. every Friday at 400 Fifth Ave. N.E.

There will be a potluck at 7:30 p.m. with the cost of $4 per person.

All ages welcome.

