Blood drive will be held Aug. 10
CALMAR — A community blood drive for Calmar, Spillville and Ossian will take place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Calmar Lutheran Church, 200 N. East St.
Make an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 287-4903.
Milk and Honey set for Friday’loo
WATERLOO — Milk and Honey will play at the next Friday’loo on Aug. 10.
The event will be in Lincoln Park from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Church marks anniversary
WATERLOO — Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will celebrate the 48th church anniversary Sunday.
The celebration will begin at the morning worship service at 11:15 a.m. with the Rev. Marvin Robinson of Oak Creek, Wis.
Speaker for the 4 p.m. celebration will be the Rev. Melvin Grimes of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Moline, Ill., and his choir will also sing.
The community to attend.
Fund to award scholarships
WATERLOO — The James W. Smith Scholarship Fund will present three scholarship award certificates to the 2017-18 recipients.
The event will start at 5 p.m. Saturday at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 915 Willow St.
This year’s recipients are Jasmine Dunn and Joseph Putman, both of Waterloo, and Delefine Niyigena of Des Moines.
The fund was established in February 2001.
The service is free and open to the public. Cynthia Smith-Balark is the scholarship chairperson.
