WHC to host
singing event
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will present “The Benefits of Singing for People with Parkinson’s Disease” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. May 17 at the Waverly Senior Center.
In honor of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, the WHC Parkinson's Singing Group will share some songs and discuss why music is helpful to them. Presentation will be led by Kara Rewerts, MT-BC, WHC music therapist.
Lunch will be served at noon on a donation basis. RSVP for lunch by Friday to 352-5678.
CF market set
for Saturday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Farmers Market will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Overman Park downtown.
There will be homemade and home-grown gifts for mother; vendors have vegetable and flower plants, hanging baskets, seasonal early vegetables, fresh breakfast items plus breads, cookies, pies and more.
Hearst to host
teacher program
CEDAR FALLS -- The public is welcome at the Northeast Area Music Teachers Association program at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
Area high school seniors will audition to receive NAMTA scholarships for further music study at the collegiate level.
Scholarships awarded by NAMTA this year are funded by the NAMTA Pedagogy Workshop, STAC, Larry Gregory (in memory of Solveig Gregory), Piano Technicians Guild and Mille Dieter, compliments of her music book sale.
The regular monthly business meeting will precede the program at 9:30 a.m. at the Hearst Center.
Can drive set
at West High
WATERLOO -- The West High School vocal music department will have its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the school vocal music department.
Mother's Day
meal set Sunday
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Eagles, 202 E. First St., will serve a Mother's Day omelet breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday.
The public is welcome. Cost is $10 per person.
All current Eagle member mothers will be served for free with proof of membership.
Men's singing
auditions slated
EVANSDALE -- Men in the Cedar Valley who like to sing are welcome to attend a Proud Image Chorus guest night at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road.
Proud Image is a male a cappella group formed more than 40 years ago and recently crowned Plateau A Champions at the Central States District Contest.
For more information, call 229-4291.
