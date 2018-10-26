Young artist contest slated
CEDAR FALLS — The wcfsymphony is accepting applications from musicians in grades eight through 12 throughout Iowa to compete in the wcfsymphony Young Artist Concerto Competition on Feb. 17.
The competition will be at Davis Hall at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa.
Students of piano, strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion are encouraged to participate.
Cash prizes of $400 for first place, $250 for second place and $150 for third place will be offered. The first-place winner may perform with the wcfsymphony on March 23. Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 17.
The Young Artist Concerto Competition is chaired by Jo R. H. Capoccioni. Information and application forms are available at wcfsymphony.org under education.
Musical event set for food bank
WATERLOO — The 10th annual Different Drummers Wake, Jam and Food Bank Benefit is set for 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 17 at Narey’s 19th Hole.
Hosted by the Gallaghers and featuring The Enablers band, this year’s event pays tribute to five area musicians who died during the year.
Musicians are invited to an open jam session following each set. Admission is food or a monetary donation to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Silent auction includes works by area artists and more. All proceeds go to the food bank.
For more information, call 234-9739 or email differentdrummersbenefit@gmail.com.
Students chosen for Opus festival
WATERLOO — The following Waterloo Schools students were selected for participation in the 32nd annual Opus Honor Choir Festival:
- Mackenzie Cole, Hoover: 7th and 8th grade treble choir.
- Alijah Young and Phil Boesen, Hoover: 7th and 8th grade bass choir.
- Ami Roquet, Bunger: 7th and 8th grade treble choir.
Close to 3,000 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in the four Opus honor choirs. Selections were made by a recorded audition.
The 2018 Opus honor choirs will perform at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 in C.Y. Stephens Auditorium in the Iowa State Center in Ames.
Car seat check set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Families with children 1 month to 12 years old are welcome to a free car seat check-up event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Jerry Roling Motors.
Waverly Health Center staff will check seats for proper installation, provide education to parents and caregivers and replace expired, recalled or damaged car seats.
For more information about car seat safety, call 483-1361.
Valley Lutheran hosts craft sale
CEDAR FALLS — The 11th annual craft sale is planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Valley Lutheran School, 4520 Rownd St.
More than 50 vendors will sell homemade crafts and direct sales business items will be available. Lunch will be served.
Admission is $1, or free for students.
Waverly VFW hosts dinner
WAVERLY — VFW Post 2208 of Waverly will host its annual membership dinner Saturday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m., and the meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The pork loin meal is free to post 2208 members and auxiliary with a paid 2019 membership.
WAVP patriot supporters with a 2019 supporter card also are invited to attend. Cost for a spouse or guest is $8.
