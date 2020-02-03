Community Briefs

Sunday Bible meeting set
CEDAR FALLS — Bible meetings are scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. Sundays in February at the Cedar Falls Band Hall, 211 Washington St.
They will use the Bible for text with the teachings of Jesus and the New Testament Church.
For inquiries, contact P. Johnson at (720) 280-9730. All are welcome.
Genealogy group to meet
CLARKSVILLE -- The Genealogical Historical group for Butler County will meet at the Clarksville library on Saturday.
The public is welcome to come at 10 a.m. in the lower level handicapped-accessible meeting room.
This will be a planning meeting.
Country jam set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday with classic country music at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.
Everyone is welcome.
School retirees meet Feb. 18
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Retired School Personnel will meet Feb. 18 at the Perkins Restaurant at 4045 Hammond Ave.
The program will start at 11 a.m.
Speaker will be Derek Kimball, president of Cedar Valley Angels (a Foster Care Community). Their mission statement is "to walk alongside children in the foster care system, as well as their caretakers, by offering consistent support through intentional giving, relationship building, and mentorship.”
Call 235-7054 for reservations by Feb. 11.
All retired school personnel (administrators, teachers, associates, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, etc.) are invited to join the local and state association to help support retired school personnel across Iowa.
Winter picnic set at Ingawanis Woodland
JANESVILLE -- Bremer County Conservation Naturalists and BCNA members will host a winter picnic from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at Ingawanis Woodland, 2588 Hawthorne Ave., east of Janesville.
There will be snowshoes available if snow conditions are right, as well as a demonstration of how to cook in a Dutch oven. Treats and hot cocoa will be available.
Call (319) 231-9640 with any questions or for directions.