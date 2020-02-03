Community Briefs

Sunday Bible meeting set

CEDAR FALLS — Bible meetings are scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. Sundays in February at the Cedar Falls Band Hall, 211 Washington St.

They will use the Bible for text with the teachings of Jesus and the New Testament Church.

For inquiries, contact P. Johnson at (720) 280-9730. All are welcome.

Genealogy group to meet

CLARKSVILLE -- The Genealogical Historical group for Butler County will meet at the Clarksville library on Saturday.

The public is welcome to come at 10 a.m. in the lower level handicapped-accessible meeting room.

This will be a planning meeting.

Country jam set in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday with classic country music at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.

Everyone is welcome.

School retirees meet Feb. 18