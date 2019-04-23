{{featured_button_text}}
Wellness Fair set in Waverly

WAVERLY — The 12th annual Community Health and Wellness Fair will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at The W on the Wartburg College campus.

The free event is sponsored by The W and Waverly Health Center.

The event will have more than 40 display booths from various Cedar Valley organizations and businesses.

The Waverly Farmer’s Market will be there to display what is new for this season; Darrell the Balloon Man will make balloon art for kids; and “Body in Balance” and “No Floor Yoga” exercise demo classes will be offered.

For more information, call 215-8985.

Kids bowling event slated

WATERLOO — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa will host the Bowl For Kids’ Sake events on May 9 and May 17 at Maple Lanes in Waterloo; and May 16 and May 18 at Waverly Bowl Inn in Waverly.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a way for individuals, companies, friends and families to invest and collaborate with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Go to www.iowabigs.org/bowl to reserve a lane and date.

There will be a prize for the top fundraiser each night and a raffle drawing with raffle ticket purchase.

For more information, call 235-9397 or check the website.

Medicare topic of programs

WAVERLY — The Waverly Health Center will host a “Welcome to Medicare” presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. April 30 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.

The program will be presented by trained Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors. This presentation will include:

  • Medicare Parts A & B Benefits
  • Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D)
  • Medicare Advantage Plans
  • Medicare Supplement Insurance

Registration is requested at 483-1360.

