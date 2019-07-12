Church plans July giveaway
WATERLOO — Grace Reformed Church will host a free “Jesus Give-Away” for the community from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20 and 27.
The event will take place at Grace Church’s Shady Lane Youth Center, 1322 Shady Lane, next to the church at 520 Maxwell St.
The congregation has collected good used items to give away to those who need them. Items include men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, shoes, furniture, housewares, televisions and computers, books, tapes and DVDs, and various miscellaneous articles.
Free lunch will also be served, and all are welcome.
2 new exhibits at Hearst Center
CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center is announcing two upcoming exhibitions in the galleries this summer.
“Travis Gingerich: Parables in Clay” is on view from July 19 to Aug. 16 with a “Dazzle Hour” from 5 to 6 p.m. July 25.
“The Mask of Lincoln” will be on view July 20 through Aug. 25.
A ceramics lab technician and instructor at the Hearst Center, Gingerich also serves on the Building Visioning Committee of the Cedar Falls Art and Culture Board. He graduated with a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Northern Iowa in 2016 and served as the Waterloo Center for the Arts artist-in-residence in 2017.
“The Mask of Lincoln” is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. Drawn from the National Portrait Gallery’s collection of Lincoln portraits, this poster exhibition charts Lincoln’s passage from a fresh-faced Illinois congressman to a troubled visage as he led the fight for the Union.
Fundraiser set at Pizza Ranch
CEDAR FALLS — Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will have a community fundraiser at Pizza Ranch, 4302 University Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. July 15.
Money raised will be used for a special church project.
Chorus plans Allison concert
You have free articles remaining.
ALLISON — The Proud Image Chorus will present a wide variety of songs, including patriotic selections, when they perform for the Summer Concert Series on July 17 at Wilder Park.
The outdoor event starts at 7 p.m.
The Proud Image is an a cappella barbershop group formed over 40 years ago.
Apollo 11 event set at library
CLARKSVILLE — Mark Brown, a NASA/JPL solar system ambassador, will be at the Clarksville Public Library at 6:30 p.m. July 18 to present “Achieving the Goal — The 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11.”
Brown will outline some of the historical events, milestones, and spaceflight missions which led to the moon landing.
Refreshments will be served following the program. The library, at 103 W. Greene St., is handicapped accessible.
MS support group plans meeting
WATERLOO — The Waterloo/Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a support group meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 18 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, wing G, fourth floor, rooms 10 and 11.
Home Care Assistance of the Cedar Valley will explain the cognitive therapeutics method and how they train caregivers so clients can receive stimulation and support, along with basic care and activities of daily living.
All patients, families, and anyone interested in learning more about this topic or MS are encouraged to attend.
For more information and to RSVP, call Shirl at 235-8946.
Downsizing program set
CEDAR FALLS — Caring Transitions will host a downsizing seminar at the Cedar Falls Public Library at 10 a.m. July 17.
No reservations are necessary. Topics will include how to downsize, relocations, and estate liquidations. Call (319) 242-7819 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.