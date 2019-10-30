Garage sale set in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford American Legion Auxiliary will host a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3p.m. Saturday at the New Hartford Community Building, 301 Broadway.
Donations for the sale will be accepted Friday. Call Chris Craghead, 243-8965, or Melody Moody, 504-3876.
There also will be a craft event at the New Hartford school to benefit after-prom plans.
Queen of Peace holiday fest set
WATERLOO — The Queen of Peace Parish holiday bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Scallon Hall, 320 Mulberry St.
There will be a soup, sandwich and dessert luncheon, and a bake sale, as well as holiday crafts, baby quilts, cemetery wreaths on stands, Christmas wreaths, table runners and arrangements and more.
The National Catholic Society of Foresters will match funds up to $750 for this event.
The building’s elevator entrance is on the west side of the church off Mulberry Street, and the regular entrance is on the Third Street side of the church. Proceeds will benefit Queen of Peace Parish.
Hy-Vee hosts holiday show
WATERLOO — The Crossroads Hy-Vee will host its annual holiday show from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
It showcase foods and beverages that can be prepared or found at the store during the holiday season. This event is a way to demonstrate items that would be good as a holiday meal, served as hors d’oeuvres at a party, and drinks that pair well with the food or for cocktail hour.
Food samples will be set up for the Saturday show with products from Wine & Spirits paired at each station. The Friday evening show will be a more adult-oriented event focusing primarily on wine, beer and spirits.
Independence church to host health screenINDEPENDENCE — Immanuel Lutheran Church of Independence will host a Life Line screening on Friday to mark Diabetes Awareness Month.
One of the tests is a simple blood test for glucose (sugar) which can determine if a person is at-risk of developing diabetes.
Other screenings include tests to check for blocked carotid arteries, atrial fibrillation, and high blood pressure.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (888) 653-6441 or go to www.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle.
Philanthropy lunch scheduled
CEDAR FALLS — The Northeast Iowa chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will celebrate National Philanthropy Day with a celebration luncheon Nov. 14.
It’s set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.
There are five award categories: philanthropy, legacy, governance, community partnerships and youth.
Award recipients and nominees will be recognized at the luncheon. To order tickets, go to afpneia.org. For more information, contact Karen Gebel at afp.neia@gmail.com or 296-4049.
Film:Talk set Sunday
CEDAR FALLS — The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Film:Talk series is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with a discussion of “Backs Against the Wall: The Howard Thurman Story.”
The movie explores the life of Howard Thurman, a teacher, poet, mystic and proponent of non-violent struggle for social change.
Produced by Maryland Public Television, it is 56 minutes long and can be viewed at www.pbs.org/video/backs-against-the-wall-the-howard-thurman-story-cgv9gi/.
The discussion is at St. Luke’s, 2410 Melrose Drive. All are welcome.
Moss named SHIIP counselor
WAVERLY — Doug Moss completed the SHIIP training program and will be assisting prospective and current Iowa Medicare beneficiaries in navigating their insurance choices as a senior health insurance information program counselor at Waverly Health Center.
Waverly hospital to host support groups
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups:
- Monday, 6 to 7 p.m. – Healthy You Weight Loss Support Group at Tendrils Rooftop Garden (Red Lot/Entrance).
- Nov. 5, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group at Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance).
- Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group at Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
