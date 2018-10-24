Group to give away clothing
WATERLOO — The Fourth Street Church Row Neighborhood Coalition will host a Fall Clothing Give-away from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sacred Heart School gymnasium, 620 W. Fifth St. Enter on the north side of the school.
The event will include winter clothing for needy families in the community. No income verification is required. Child to adult sizes and bedding will be available.
Oktoberfest meal planned
CEDAR FALLS — Immanuel Lutheran Church will host an Oktoberfest German dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Activities will include German music, bingo and hammerschlagen.
The authentic German dinner will cost $10 for adults, and $15 at the door. A kid-friendly dinner will be $5 for ages 5-12, and free for preschool age and younger.
For more information, call 260-2000.
Howl O’ Ween Pet Parade set
CEDAR FALLS — A Howl O’ Ween Pet Parade will take place Saturday in downtown Cedar Falls.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at the former Wells Fargo parking lot, and the parade begins at 11 a.m., with judging at noon on the corner of Fourth and Main.
Cost is $10 per animal and $5 per additional animal. All proceeds of this event will support the American Cancer Society.
Categories and prizes for judging are best homemade costume, best themed group, best pet/human duo, best Halloween theme, best food/drink theme and best celebrity/sports theme
Registration forms are encouraged and can be picked up at participating downtown locations.
Western Home hosts fall sale
CEDAR FALLS — The Friends of Western Home Communities will host the annual Handcrafted Holiday Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane.
Residents, employees and family members will offer their homemade creations, including jewelry, toys, greeting cards, knit headbands, carved wood, quilted items, doll clothes and more.
A portion of proceeds from the day’s sales will support the work of Friends of Western Home Communities, a volunteer organization that works to enhance the lives of residents by funding projects such as pickleball courts.
