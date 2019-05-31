Green Drinks
meets Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — Green Drinks Cedar Valley will host its monthly meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Octopus on College Hill.
Discussion will focus on Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, their efforts here within Black Hawk County, and the fight for clean water for all of Iowa's residents. Ava Auen-Ryan with Iowa CCI will present and lead the discussion.
Green Drinks is an international organization to get like-minded people together to talk about community/world issues involving the environment. Typically, a special guest will kick off conversation the first Thursday of each month.
Humane society
reduces fees
WATERLOO — In celebration of National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, the Cedar Bend Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for all cats and kittens to $10 for June.
CBHS currently has limited space available to house the large influx of kittens.
All cats and kittens are vaccinated, microchipped, FIK tested and altered. A spay or neuter deposit may apply for young kittens.
The adoption center is at 1166 W. Airline Highway. Adoption applications may be filled out online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.
5K run/walk set
in La Porte City
LA PORTE CITY — The La Porte City Festival of Trails 5K Run/Walk will take place June 15.
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, this will be the second year funds raised will help award a scholarship to a student or students continuing their education in the field of teaching.
Check http://lpclions.com for more information.
Altrusa chapter
meets Thursday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Altrusa International Chapter will meet at noon Thursday at NewAldaya Lifescapes in the large conference room, via the main/front entrance.
Members will discuss offices, fall brunch planning and more.
Altrusa is an international service organization. Cedar Falls Altrusa strives to promote women's concerns in meeting the challenges of the workplace, career development, home and family, as well as personal growth and community responsibility.
