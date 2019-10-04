Great Apple Crunch set
WATERLOO — Students in Waterloo Schools will bite into locally grown apples thanks to the Great Apple Crunch event at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Highland Elementary students will take a bite at the same time out of apples purchased from Timeless Prairie Orchard in Winthrop. A farmer will speak to third-grade classes prior to the crunch for about 15 minutes starting at 1:30 p.m.
Eight other Waterloo schools will also receive locally grown apples as part of the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program with over 4,000 local apples being served. The Great Apple Crunch is a partnership between Waterloo Schools, the University of Northern Iowa Local Food Program, FoodCorps with Black Hawk County Iowa State Extension & Outreach and Black Hawk County Public Health.
Timeless Prairie Orchard, near Independence, is a 10-acre high orchard with honeycrisp and 20 other apple varieties.
Registration set for coats, gloves
WATERLOO — Eye of the Needle, 2327 Falls Ave., is having registration for those who need winter coats and gloves.
People must have Social Security cards, information on income sources, ID, EBT award letters and the sizes of family members.
Call 215-6151 for information.
Health center to host groups
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the following upcoming support groups:
- Monday, 6 to 7 p.m. – Healthy You Weight Loss Support Group; Lisa Coleman, RDL, WHC nutrition therapy, will present “Meal Planning and Recipes.”
- Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – “Stronger After Stroke” Support Group; those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, and their caregivers are all welcome.
- Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group; a presenter from Iowa State University Extension will discuss “Financial Planning for Caregivers.”
The groups are free and open to the public. Events are located in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Park in the red lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance.
To learn more, call 483-1360.
Quota to help at food bank
WATERLOO — Members of the Quota Club will volunteer at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 22.
Everyone is welcome to participate; ask for Marge. For more information, go to waterlooquota.com.
YWCA plans ‘Big Top’ event
WATERLOO — The YWCA Black Hawk County will host a fall “Under The Big Top!” fundraiser from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25 at the National Cattle Congress Pavilion.
There will be carnival and circus-themed food, activities, games and acts, along with a photo booth.
Reservations to “Under The Big Top!” are $40 per person or a table of eight for $280 through Oct. 19.
Proceeds support YWCA programs and services that empower and improve the lives of women, children and families in Black Hawk County.
For information, contact Annemarie Goldhorn, marketing and development director, at 234-7589 ext. 236 or go to www.ywcabhc.org.
Historical group to meet Oct. 15
SHELL ROCK — The Shell Rock Historical Society will have its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Boyd Building.
Members will report on activities for the past year and hopes for the next year.
Speaker Pat Coffie will share her storytelling skills for the group. She collects tidbits of Iowa history and shares them with others.
People are welcome to come and learn more about Iowa history.
There will be short business meeting for members, followed by refreshments for all. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The Shell Rock Museum is at 127 E. Adair.
Reinbeck art winners named
REINBECK — Winners of the “Buy Great Art” program at the annual Reinbeck Art and Fine Craft Festival have been announced.
They are Pat Conrad, Shirley Patchin, Barb Winterroth, Jean Silver and Anne Tedore. In addition, Cathy Hopkins won a matted flower print; Carter Egesdal won Mr. and Mrs. Claus; Kay Weiss won a book, “Faces of Farming”; Ron Petersen won a matted print and Madison McKriff won a headband.
Door prize winners of Reinbeck’s annual Show and Shine Car Show were Dave Hach, Kate Schlidroth, Randy Rohach, Cindy Olson, Carl Cheeseman, Dan Johnson, Ron Rippel, Emery Shutters, Jerry Huisman, Gary Kelley, Larry Wirtjes, Duane Thoms, Jack Miller and Ed Farley. Door prizes were donated by Truncks Country Foods, Wildflower, Thirteen Bricks, Nana Rosa’s, Morris Inn Steakhouse, Marshalltown Co., and Farmers Feed and Supply/NAPA.
Holiday trip open to public
CEDAR FALLS — A holiday trip to Kansas City, organized by Western Home Communities, is now open to the public.
Travel dates are Dec. 2-5. The package includes a guided tour at the Arabia Steamboat Museum and a holiday lights tour in Kansas City on the first day. Travelers will stay at the Westin Crown Center.
Additional highlights include learning how marbles are made at the Moon Marble Co., touring the historic Union Station and its antique train and village exhibit, and an evening at the dinner theater for a performance of “Sherwood — The Adventures of Robin Hood.”
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City Chiefs Stadium, Independence Visitors’ Center, Kansas City Hereford House and a performance of “A Christmas Carol” are also on the itinerary.
The travel package includes transportation, all admissions and tours, seven meals and three nights’ lodging.
For more information, contact Carolyn Martin, 222-2048.
