Waterloo library holds book sale
WATERLOO — The Friends of the Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the basement of the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.
Shoppers will have access to fiction and nonfiction books, audiobooks, DVDs and records.
People can purchase bags for $4 each and fill them with material. Friends members will have access to a special section of the basement at Friends Used Book Shop pricing (memberships are available at the door).
Sale proceeds benefit special events and programming at the library.
Church serves meal Thursday
WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., will hold a monthly free community meal from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
There also will be free produce when available from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Call 234-2920 with any questions.
‘Get Healthy’ with Hy-Vee
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will offer free “Get Healthy” dietitian-led store tours at noon June 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20 and 24.
People can learn which functional foods aid weight loss, control blood sugars, and lower cholesterol.
For alternate times, email bbarber@hy-vee.com.
Waterhawks set special show
EVANSDALE — The Waterloo Schools and the Waterhawks Ski Team are partnering for a ski show at 6:30 p.m. June 6 at Eagle Lake, 100 Waterhawk Road.
The Waterhawks are putting on their first show exclusively for Waterloo Schools students and families with an emphasis on family relationships and physical wellness.
This is a free event with “pass the hat” donations. Half of the proceeds will go to Waterloo Schools for social-emotional wellness initiatives.
506 Cafe open, serving June 4
WAVERLY — The 506 Cafe will open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 4 at the Waverly Senior Center, 506 E. Bremer Ave.
The menu includes chicken alfredo, garlic bread, tossed salad or steamed broccoli, carrot soup and angel food desserts.
Volunteers from the Waverly Lions Club will celebrate their 75th anniversary of service to the community at the 506 Café while serving.
Profits will go to support the Waverly Lions Club, serving local and international communities and the Waverly Senior Center, serving area senior citizens.
Call 352-5678 for more information.
NAMI program planned June 4
WATERLOO — NAMI will offer a program about the connection between behavior and relationships from 7 to 8 p.m. June 4 in the lower level at the First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.
Katy Delgardelle, LISW, will present “The Connection between Behavior and Caregiver or Parent-Child Relationships.”
She has been in private practice as a therapist since 2013. Prior to that, she worked for five years at Mid-Iowa Family Therapy Clinic.
NAMI Black Hawk County is dedicated to improving the lives of all people affected by mental illness. For more information, call 235-5263 or email namibh@qwestoffice.net.
