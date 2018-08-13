Kiwanis to hear
from Enshayan
WATERLOO -- Kamyar Enshayan, director of the Center for Energy & Environmental Education and founder of Good Neighbor Iowa, will speak at the Waterloo Noon Kiwanis Club on Tuesday.
The meeting is set for at noon at the Elks Club.
Guests are always welcome. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.
Woodworkers
meet Tuesday
WATERLOO -- The regular meeting of the Cedar Valley Woodworkers will be Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., Kim Miller will speak on restoring mechanical clocks and making custom clocks, some using brass gears.
Guests are welcome. For more information, call President John Ackerman, (319) 415-0555.
Legion post
plans events
WATERLOO -- American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
On Tuesday bingo is planned for at 6:15 and 7 p.m. A grill-out with hot dogs, brats and hamburgers is planned at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Health talks
set in Waverly
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer its monthly Speakers Series from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Dr. Troy Ivey will present "Has Your Gallbladder Gone Bad?" People can learn the signs and symptoms of gallbladder disease, as well as medical and surgical treatment options.
This event is free and open to all. Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
