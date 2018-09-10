Kiwanis hosts
guest speaker
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at the Elks Club.
Mike Howell, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, will speak.
Guests are always welcome. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.
Group sets
grains tour
WATERLOO -- Fresh Conversations participants will go on a whole grains discovery tour this month.
Fresh Conversations programs will meet at:
• Waterloo Senior Center, 2101 Kimball Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Local facilitator Kristine Zmolek with NEI3A will lead the discussion.
• Walnut Court, 315 Walnut St., 10 a.m. Sept. 24. Local facilitator, Shelby Schrek with NEI3A will lead the discussion.
This month, participants will sample steel-cut oats and discuss tips for cooking and preparing it successfully. The talks are free, and new members are welcome.
Registration set
for coats, gloves
WATERLOO -- Eye of the Needle, 2327 Falls Ave., will have registration the week of Sept. 27 for those who need winter coats and gloves.
People must have Social Security cards, information on income sources, ID, EBT award letters and the sizes of family members.
Call 215-6151 for information.
Lions Club
hosts fish fry
ALLISON -- The Allison Lions Club is sponsoring a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Allison AMVETS, 718 Ninth St.
The menu also includes baked potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls and a drink.
There will be a freewill donation to support local eye screening for all pre-school children, local scholarships and State Lions Foundation programs that support the blind and deaf of Iowa.
Carry-outs are welcome.
Harpist offers
trial class
CEDAR FALLS -- Professional harpist Gaylord T. Stauffer will offer a three-month trial class this fall for those interested in learning to playing the harp.
There are several harps in various sizes available to rent.
For more information, contact Stauffer at 266-4657 or harpmpls2@mchsi.com.
