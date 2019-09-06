ELCA event set Sunday
WAVERLY — Three Waverly groups connected to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will come together Sunday to celebrate the ELCA’s “God’s Work, Our Hands” event by serving the community, worshipping together and enjoying fellowship.
Wartburg College students, faculty and staff, plus members of Redeemer Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, will start the day’s celebration at 9 a.m. with a joint worship service with Holy Communion at Wartburg Chapel on the Wartburg College campus. The Revs. Corey Smith (Redeemer), Arthur Bergren (St. Paul’s) and Brian Beckstrom (Wartburg) will participate. Loose cash in the day’s offering will be donated to Wartburg’s campus ministry.
Following the worship service and a short time of fellowship, the event continues with several service projects around the community, including meal packing, assembling school kits and flood buckets, rolling bandages, washing fire trucks and tying quilts.
Registration for the event is at bit.ly/WaverlyGWOH. All are welcome to register and participate.
‘Green Book’ topic of film talk
CEDAR FALLS — The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Film:Talk series is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with a discussion of “Green Book.”
The 2018 Oscar-winning movie is based on the true story of a working-class Italian-American bouncer who became the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the American South in 1962.
The movie is PG-13 rated and is available at Cedar Falls and Waterloo public libraries, as well as from online streaming sources.
The discussion is at St. Luke’s, 2410 Melrose Drive.
Payne AME choir to host skit
WATERLOO — The Voices of Payne Choir, of Payne AME Church, 1044 Mobile St., and community guests will present a skit, “The Glory Train,” at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The skit casts a group of women bound for glory and asks if they will make it.
There will be a freewill offering.
Samples of fruit set at market
WATERLOO — Late summer’s favorite fruit will be the focus of the Kimball Ridge Family Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway Ave.
Watermelon samples will be available for customers to enjoy. Late summer produce will also be for sale as well as fresh bakery items, fresh-cut flower bouquets and jams and jellies.
Author to speak at Ackley library
ACKLEY — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Ackley Public Library at noon Thursday about her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa.” Everyone is welcome, and there is no admission charge.
Weight loss presentation set
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host a “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock, WHC General Surgery Clinic, will present.
This event is free and open to all. Registration is requested at 352-8033.
VA blood drive set Wednesday
WATERLOO — A BHC Veteran Affairs blood drive is set for 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 1407 Independence Ave.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
