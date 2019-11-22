Gospel concert
in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD -- Jimmy Smith will perform a Southern and country gospel concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the New Hartford Community Center, 303 Broadway St.
Smith has been singing since he was 4 years old. His concerts are filled with music, ministry moments, testimony and humor. The concert is free and open to the public, and free refreshments are served.
Call Ray Hemmer at 277-4848 with questions.
Sunday Bible
meeting set
WATERLOO — Bible meetings are scheduled for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays in November at the Airline Community Room, 1346 W. Airline Highway.
They will use the Bible for text with the teachings of Jesus and the New Testament Church.
For inquiries, contact P. Johnson at (720) 280-9730. All are welcome.
Shilliam holds
revival event
WATERLOO -- Shilliam Avenue Church of God in Christ at 307 Shilliam Ave. is hosting a revival event, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Guest speakers will be Minster Ruther Dixon and Minister Vera Wallican.
For more information, call 233-7352.
Giving Thanks
service at Impact
WATERLOO -- Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will have its annual Giving Thanks services.
The first service will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Guests will include Dr. David Rainey and the Rev. Quovadis Marshall.
At 1:45 p.m. Dec. 1, guests will include Norma Albright of Lafayette, Ind., and the Rev. Johnny King of Milwaukee.
Tuesday’s proceeds will be donated to Royal Legacy Christian Academy. To support the academy during this service, people can Cash App through $ImpactChurchWloo.
For more information, call the church at (319) 595-1015.
Wreath-making
event in Oelwein
OELWEIN -- The Fayette Take A Kid Outdoors will host a workshop Saturday for kids and their families to learn to make wreaths from natural materials.
The program runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Oelwein Public Library.
Natural materials such as wild grapevines, pine and spruce boughs, sumac, red osier dogwood, sorghum, etc., plus ribbons will be provided. People can bring their own materials as well.
Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable goods for free admission which will be donated to area food pantries.
To aid in planning for materials, reserve a spot by calling the library at (319) 283-1515.
TAKO is a nonprofit youth and nature oriented volunteer group, dedicated to sharing and teaching youth about the natural world.
Blood drive
set in Waverly
WAVERLY -- A Waverly community blood drive is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Elma holding
Christmas event
ELMA -- The "Magical Lights Christmas Delights" event is set for Dec. 1 in Elma.
The tree lighting will begin at 3 p.m., with chili, hot cocoa, coffee and cookies at the Elma Memorial Hall.
Andy Sinnwell will be present to sign Elma school building prints. The Elma photo contest prints will be there for voting.
A lighted parade starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Colonial Manor.
For information or to make a donation, call Shannon Gebhel, (563) 379-0999.
