North Tama starts program
TRAER — The North Tama Dollars for Scholars chapter has recently been established.
Dollars for Scholars is a nonprofit foundation that supports student success in the school district, part of the Scholarship America national network of locally based, volunteer-driven chapters.
The North Tama Dollars for Scholars chapter was established by a group of local community volunteers to help students achieve their educational goals by raising scholarship funds, establishing endowments,and distributing scholarships each year.
The board of directors includes Jared and Marilyn Bauch, Keith and Trish Kennedy, Steve and Rosanne Foster, Teresa Keefe O’Meara and Rex and Phyllis McKee.
The first scholarships will go to students from the North Tama class of 2020.
For more information, go to NorthTama.dollarsforscholars.org.
YWCA to offer aquatics class
WATERLOO — The YWCA will offer a four-week parent and child aquatic class to help kids feel more comfortable and safe in and around the water.
Children ages 9 months to 6 years learn to put their face in the water, and how to float and kick, all with the support of a trained instructor.
The class will run from Jan. 18 through Feb. 8.
For more information, call 234-7589 or go to www.ywcabhc.org.
Blood drive set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Winter camps planned for kids
HAZLETON – Winter day camps for kids are planned Dec. 30 and 31 at Fontana Park, 1883 125th St.
Camps is set for 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 30 for kids ages 9-12 and 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 31 for kids ages 5-8.
There will be snowshoeing (if there is enough snow), winter tracking, birding and maybe shelter building, as well as hot chocolate and a snack. Kids should dress for the weather.
Cost is $5 per child. To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Teddy bear roundup slated
CEDAR FALLS — The annual Teddy Bear Roundup will be from 5:30 to 10 p.m. today at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving St.
People can donate a bear for admission to the event. Bears also can be dropped off the day of the event after noon. The bears will be donated to Shriners Hospital.
There also will be a cash bar, music and door prizes.
