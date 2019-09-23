Free meal set
at First Baptist
WATERLOO — First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will host a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the church social hall.
Everyone in the area is welcome. The church’s free meals take place the last Wednesday of each month.
Parking is available in the church parking lot. For more information, call 234-1537.
Kiwanis meeting
slated Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Brian Maclean, lieutenant governor for the Kansas/Iowa Kiwanis district, will install new officers for the club and also speak on "What’s new at Kiwanis."
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Legion hosts
weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
On Monday, tenderloins, burgers and sub sandwiches will be served from noon to 7 p.m.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday, and Mexican night is set for Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, with a potluck for the Iowa football game.
Proud Image
to sing in Ackley
ACKLEY -- The Proud Image Chorus will sing at Grand JiVante Retirement Home, 502 Butler St., at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The program is open to the public.
After the performance, the chorus will have a practice session at the facility starting at 7:15 p.m. Any man who likes to sing may join them for this rehearsal.
You have free articles remaining.
The Proud Image, an a cappella group from the Cedar Valley, was formed in 1979. Members regularly practice at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Fundraiser sale
set at Meadows
SHELL ROCK -- Shell Rock Senior Living Auxiliary's third annual vendor/garage sale fundraiser is set for Saturday at the Meadows Assisted Living, 528 N. Kelly St.
Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Breakfast set at
Queen of Peace
WATERLOO -- The Knights of Columbus Council 11192 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday in Scallon Hall at Queen of Peace Parish, 320 Mulberry St.
Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, chorizo and eggs, cinnamon rolls and beverage will be served. Cost is $7 for adults and free for ages younger than 5.
Blood drive
set in Waverly
WAVERLY -- A Waverly community blood drive is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. N.E.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Church hosts
racism talk
CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Valley community members are welcome to join a five-session study series on the book "The Color of Compromise: The Truth About the American Church’s Complicity in Racism" by Jemar Tisby.
Sessions are set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, 2015 Rainbow Drive.
The local study is being conducted in association with the Iowa Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.
Facilitators will be the Rev. Abraham Funchess with MLK New Jerusalem LLC - Jubilee UMC; and the Rev. Dr. Dave Kivett of Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian.
For more information, contact Funchess at 504-0081.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.