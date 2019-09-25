Church to host community meal
WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., will serve its monthly free community meal from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Call 234-2920 for any questions.
‘Wine & Design’ set at market
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market is planned for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverloop Expo Plaza in downtown Waterloo. Seasonal items will include apples, pumpkins, gourds, winter squash, mums, apple cider, and more. There’s also a monthly wine and design event presented by Waterloo Center for the Arts. Participants can enjoy creating their masterpiece on canvas. All of the materials are provided, including mimosas. Cost is $15 per person. To register, call the center at 291-4490.
Ladies auxiliary to host fish fry
CEDAR FALLS — The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 49 will host an all-you-can eat fish fry, or until gone, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The dinner will be at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post No. 49, 1934 Irving St.
Menu items include fish, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults and children 10 and younger are $5. Entire proceeds from this event support the auxiliary’s five service programs that stay within the community: child welfare, community service, hospitalized veterans, Americanism and scholarships.
Hospital hosts new podcast
WATERLOO — MercyOne has launched a new podcast, “Your Best Life.”
Experts will discuss various topics about living well – everything from exercise and strength training, to concussions and flu shots. A podcast is a series of audio episodes, available to download on an internet browser or by using any of a number of different podcast apps. The new MercyOne podcast is recorded and produced in Waterloo, with plans to include experts from all across the MercyOne statewide network.
“Your Best Life” is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher and other podcast players. People can also listen by visiting www.mercyone.org/podcast.
Quota members selling nuts
WATERLOO — Quota members will be selling fresh nuts at several locations on upcoming dates:
- Today, until 4 p.m. at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
- Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
- Oct. 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
- Oct. 17, 1 to 3 p.m. at Bridges, Waterloo.
- Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crossroads Center.
On Oct. 26, Quota members will be at four locations: Clarksville High School West Gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dunkerton Community Schools from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Evansdale AMVETS building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Calico Hen House, Waterloo, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Quota, a nonprofit service club, gives back over $25,000 to various projects each year. Members sell quality nuts once a year to help raise these funds.
Waverly AMVETS serves steak fry
WAVERLY — AMVETS Post 79 will have a steak fry on Saturday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., with serving from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Call 483-9287 with meat order before 3 p.m. Saturday. Choices include sirloin, ribeye, fillet or Iowa chop, as well as chicken and potato or salad.
The public is welcome.
