AMVETS serves Thursday meal
WAVERLY — The Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary will host a meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1100 Fourth St. NW.
The menu includes beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, pea salad and cookies.
Craft, bake sale set Saturday
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS will host a craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
On Oct.31, there will be a Halloween trunk and treat in the parking lot from 6 to 8 p.m.
The AMVETS Juniors will hold a tenderloin dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1.
