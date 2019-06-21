Steak fry is set at AMVETS Post
WAVERLY — The Waverly AMVETS Post 79 will host a steak fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the veterans post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Steak order can be called in any time before 3 p.m. Saturday at (319) 483-9287.
Strawberries at weekend market
WATERLOO — Strawberries are in season and will be available at the Waterloo Urban Farmers from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverloop Expo Plaza, 460 Jefferson St.
“Mimosas and Masterpieces” will be presented by Waterloo Center for the Arts. Artist Chaveevah Banks-Ferguson will help participants create their own 8-by-10 masterpiece on canvas. All of the materials are provided, including mimosas. Cost is $15 per person. To register and find out more details call the center at 291-4490.
PDCM will host Medicare talk
CEDAR VALLEY — PDCM Insurance will host an informational Medicare seminar from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Smarter Center inside the PDCM office at 3022 Airport Blvd.
It’s designed to help those who are turning 65 to understand Medicare in a simple format.
Attendance is free and open to the first 40 participants. RSVPs are requested, but not required. Contact Nathan Link at 234-8888 or nlink@pdcm.com.
Button club will meet next week
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Button Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind Allen Hospital).
Competition boards and other information will be shared from the Iowa State Button Show in Marshalltown last week. Following a business meeting and refreshments, free time will be available to work on projects, obtain identification assistance, use resources, and talk with others.
For further information, call Anna at (319) 415-7550.
CF Kiwanis Club plans meeting
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. June 26 at the Clarion Inn for “Building a Future by Building in Cedar Falls.”
Karen Howard, planning and community services manager for Cedar Falls, will discuss downtown development as well as the College Hill Urban Revitalization Plan.
For more information, go to kiwanisroughrisers.org.
Band to play in Allison park
ALLISON — The Open Mic entertainment season at Allison’s Wilder Park will continue at 7 p.m. June 29 with the NitPickers from Waterloo.
The six-member group plays 1950s and ‘60s rock and pop, plus country and bluegrass.
Popcorn, hot dogs, and beef burgers available from the Park Board. Bring a lawn chair.
