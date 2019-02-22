Black history program slated
WATERLOO — The Consecrated Choir of Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will have a black history program at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The title is “No way but God.” The program will include presentations and songs, along with a presentation by “Simple” as written by Langston Hughes.
The community is welcome. For more information, call the church at 235-0411.
Buddhism topic of HCC program
WATERLOO — Dr. Robert Steed will speak on Buddhism in a talk from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hawkeye Community College, Blackhawk 252.
The free educational program explains the importance of community, social practices and ritual in Buddhism. An animated, well-informed lecturer, Dr. Steed has a doctorate in religious studies, focused on Chinese religions, from the University of Iowa. He is an associate professor of humanities at HCC.
The first “Knowing Your Neighbors” program of 2019, Steed’s lecture is sponsored by the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council.
The interfaith Buddhism program will include discussion of Buddhist-themed art by University of Northern Iowa art students Deo Kumar Rai Langli and Roshan Suba, and Hawkeye art student Khadga Tamang. Visiting children will have an opportunity to create their own Buddhist art by coloring pages depicting scenes from the life of Buddha.
Concert slated at Wartburg
WAVERLY — The Wartburg Community Symphony Orchestra will offer “A Russian Spectacular” on Sunday in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus.
The 3 p.m. concert will be followed by a reception.
Roy Meyer, concertmaster of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, will join the symphony for Tchaikovsky’s iconic violin concerto. Participants in the fifth annual Meistersinger Honor Orchestra Festival will perform with the orchestra on Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5.”
Meyer also plays with the Griffin String Quartet and maintains a private violin studio in the Chicago area.
Tickets are available at www.wartburg.edu/sym phony or at the door for $16.50 for adults and $6.50 for students. Children 5 years and younger are free.
Gospel group set to perform
NEW HARTFORD — The gospel singing group SaltLight will perform at the New Hartford Community Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The group, with Darla Erskine, Rich Nesbit, Marlene Kampman and Megan Brasch, will perform a variety of music, including many original numbers.
The concert is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served afterward.
Call Ray Hemmer at 277-4848 with any questions.
Prayer event set at church
WATERLOO — The Waterloo area Church Women United unit will have the World Day of Prayer celebration at 1 p.m. March 1 at Payne Memorial A.M.E. Church, 1044 Mobile St.
This is the first celebration for 2019, and the theme for the year is “The Time Is Now.” Everyone is welcome.
Shrove Tuesday set at CF church
CEDAR FALLS — Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 904 Bluff St., will host the annual Shrove Tuesday pancake day on March 5 at the church on the corner of Ninth and Bluff streets.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and includes all the pancakes you can eat plus sausage and applesauce.
Tickets are $6 for 10 years through adults and free for ages 9 years and younger. They can be purchased at the door.
First aid training set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer a Heartsaver CPR, AED and first aid training from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 7.
Heartsaver CPR & AED is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant.
Participants will receive a two-year completion card upon successful completion of the class.
Fee is $85. Registration and payment is required at 352-4939. The registration form is at www.waverly healthcenter.org/home/classes.
