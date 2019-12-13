Central Christian hosts program
WATERLOO — Central Christian Church will present “Jesus, the Light of the World!” at 4 p.m. Sunday at 3475 Kimball Ave.
The program tells the Christmas story through music, narration and symbolism.
Church plans holiday play
WATERLOO — “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be presented by the drama team of Grace Reformed Church of Waterloo at 7 p.m. today and Saturday.
The one-hour drama is based on the television special written by Charles Schultz and adapted for stage by Barb Holven.
Admission is free, and a nursery for infants and toddlers will be provided.
Grace Reformed is handicapped accessible and located at 520 Maxwell St.
Zion to host holiday cantata
WATERLOO — The Chancel Choir of Zion Lutheran Church, 810 Kimball Ave., will present the Christmas Cantata, “Everlasting Light,” on Sunday during the 9 a.m. worship service.
Director of music Daniel Gast will be conducting. Soloists will be Lily Gast and Andrew Oleson.
For more information, call the church office at 235-7045.
Choir program set for Sunday
WATERLOO — A Christmas cantata will be presented by First Baptist Church, 434 Baltimore, at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday during the worship service.
This celebration of the season will feature the voices of the 39-member sanctuary choir, plus the children’s choir and special instrumental arrangements.
Selections from Handel’s “Messiah” as well as traditional carols are featured in this premiere production, created and directed by the Rev. Carol Teare.
The children’s choir will perform under the direction of Susan Price. An instrumental ensemble utilities the talents of Dr. Randall Harlow on organ and piano, Cara Lockard playing violin, Jesse Luke on cello, Jason Andriano playing trombone, the Rev. Joe Greemore and Sophia Lange on percussion and Jeff McKelvie playing trumpet.
Narrating the program will be Bryce and Kristin Anderson.
Charles Stilwill will act as worship leader, and Hannah Jacobs will perform additional music on piano.
Following the cantata, there will be holiday treats in the social room.
‘Brand New Star’ set at church
WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., Waterloo, will host its annual Christmas program at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Sunday School Department will present “A Brand New Star.”
A light luncheon of soup and sandwiches will follow. All are welcome.
Sunday cantata sing-along set
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church will present its annual Christmas Cantata at 3 p.m. Sunday.
“O Come, Let Us Adore Him” will be sung by the sanctuary choir, accompanied by 10 instrumentalists, and will feature children’s voices on a special piece.
The audience will have the opportunity to sing their favorite carols during a carol-sing. A Christmas cookie reception will follow the concert, which is an hour in length.
The church is at 2015 Rainbow Drive. There is no admission charge, and all are welcome.
Church to host fellowship meal
WATERLOO — Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will host their first annual Christmas Fellowship Dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday.
This community dinner will at the church and is free of charge.
For more information, call the church at 595-1015.
orange spiced gingerbread cookies
Orange Spiced Gingerbread Cookies
Traditional cut-out gingerbread cookies are spiced with grated orange peel for a subtle new taste.
COOKIE
2/3 cup light molasses
1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/3 cup butter softened
1 large egg
2 teaspoons freshly grated orange zest
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
FROSTING
4 cups powdered sugar
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 teaspoons vanilla
3 to 4 tablespoons milk
Combine molasses, brown sugar, 1/3 cup butter, egg and orange zest in bowl. Beat at medium speed until smooth and creamy. Add all remaining cookie ingredients; beat at low speed until well mixed. Cover; refrigerate 2 hours or until firm.
Heat oven to 375 F.
Roll out dough on well-floured surface, one-half at a time (keeping remaining dough refrigerated), to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with 3 to 4-inch cookie cutters. Place 1 inch apart onto greased cookie sheets. Bake 6-8 minutes or until no indentation remains when touched. Cool completely.
Combine powdered sugar, 1/2 cup butter and vanilla in bowl. Beat at low speed, adding enough milk for desired spreading consistency. If desired, tint frosting with food color. Decorate cooled cookies with frosting.
Source: Land o' Lakes
Cinnamon_Oatmeal_Custard_Bars_1800.jpg
Cinnamon Oatmeal Custard Bars with Rum Raisin Sauce
In this delicious twist on the favorite cinnamon oatmeal raisin cookie, an oatmeal cookie crust is layered with a tangy buttermilk custard, sweet rum raisin sauce and a crunchy oat crumble. A drizzle of confectioners’ sugar and buttermilk glaze completes the classic pairing of milk and cookies.
SAUCE:
1 cup raisins
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon rum extract
CUSTARD BARS:
3/4 cup old fashioned oats, divided
3/4 cup flour
1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
1/3 cup cold butter, cut into chunks
3/4 cup buttermilk, divded
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3 tablespoons butter, melted
5 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
For the Rum Raisin Sauce, place all ingredients in blender container; cover. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into medium saucepan. Cook on medium heat 10 to 12 minutes or until thickened, stirring frequently. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 425 F. For the Bars, place 1/2 cup of the oats in food processor. Pulse to coarsely chop. Add flour, brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon; pulse to mix well. Add cold butter; pulse until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add 2 tablespoons of the buttermilk; pulse to mix well. Reserve 1/4 cup in small bowl. Press remaining oat mixture into bottom of greased foil-lined 9-inch square baking pan. Mix reserved oat mixture and remaining 1/4 cup oats. Spread on small baking sheet.
Bake crust and oat crumble together in oven 8 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove crust and oat crumble from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. Reserve oat crumble for serving. Pour Rum Raisin Sauce into prepared crust.
Meanwhile, mix granulated sugar and melted butter in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Add eggs, mix well. Stir in 1/2 cup of the remaining buttermilk, remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and vanilla. Pour over sauce in crust.
Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until custard is set and just golden brown around the edges. Cool completely on wire rack. Just before serving, mix confectioners’ sugar and remaining 2 tablespoons buttermilk until smooth. Sprinkle top of cooled dessert with oat crumble then drizzle with glaze. Cut into bars. Makes 8 servings.
Source: McCormick
MCCORMICK PHOTO
Browned_Butter_Chocolate_Chunk_Cookies_1800.jpg
Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Using browned butter to make chocolate chunk cookies gives them an incomparably rich caramelized flavor.
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, cut into chunks
3/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 eggs
4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
1 cup chopped pecans, toasted .
Mix flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt in medium bowl. Set aside. Melt butter in medium heavy-bottomed saucepan on medium heat. Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until butter forms browned specks on bottom of pan, stirring occasionally. Pour butter into large bowl. Cool slightly. Add sugars and vanilla; mix well. Add eggs; mix until well blended. Stir in flour mixture.
Refrigerate dough about 15 minutes or until cooled to room temperature.
Preheat oven to 375°F. Stir chocolate and pecans into dough. Drop by rounded tablespoons about 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool completely. Makes 36.
Source: McCormick
MCCORMICK PHOTO
Salted_Caramel_Filled_Cookies_1800.jpg
Salted Caramel Filled Cookies
Salted caramel and chocolate is a trendy pairing in desserts and confections. You'll see what the fuss is all about when you bite into one of these decadent cookies.
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter
4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon sea salt, divided
1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup caramel topping
6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, melted
Place cream and butter in small saucepan. Cook on medium heat until butter is melted. Remove from heat. Add chopped chocolate and vanilla; stir until chocolate is completely melted. Set aside to cool slightly.
Mix flour, baking soda, cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of the sea salt in large bowl until well blended. Add chocolate mixture and sugars; mix well. Refrigerate 15 to 30 minutes or until dough is chilled.
Preheat oven to 350 F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.
Bake 8 minutes or until cookies are set. Immediately make an indentation in the center of each cookie with a round 1/2-teaspoon measuring spoon. Remove cookies to wire racks; cool completely.
Stir remaining 1/2 teaspoon sea salt into caramel topping. Spoon 1/4 teaspoon caramel topping into indentation in each cookie. Transfer cookies to parchment paper-lined tray. Spoon melted chocolate on top of each cookie to cover caramel. Sprinkle top with additional sea salt, if desired. Let stand until chocolate is set.
Source: McCormick
MCCORMICK PHOTO
White_Chocolate_Kissed_Gingerbread_Cookies_1800.jpg
White Chocolate-Kissed Gingerbread Cookies
This reinvented version of the favorite holiday cookie features a gingerbread cookie with a white and milk chocolate swirled kiss-shaped candy.
3 cups flour
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened
3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/2 cup molasses
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup granulated sugar
60 white and milk chocolate swirled kiss-shaped candies
Mix flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg and salt in large bowl. Set aside. Beat butter and brown sugar in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add molasses, egg and vanilla; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Press dough into a thick flat disk. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 350 F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in granulated sugar to coat. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges of cookies just begin to brown. Immediately press a chocolate candy into center of each cookie. Remove to wire racks; cool completely. Store cookies in airtight container up to 5 days. Makes 30.
Source: McCormick
MCCORMICK PHOTO
Eggnog_Thumbprint_Cookies_1800.jpg
Eggnog Thumbprint Cookie s
MCCORMICK PHOTO
Peppermint_Truffle_Cookies.jpg
Peppermint Truffle Cookies
A chocolate surprise awaits you when you bite into these rich truffle-like cookies.
8 ounces bittersweet baking chocolate
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
1 cup sugar, divided
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
2 cups flour
36 milk chocolate kiss-shaped candies, unwrapped
Preheat oven to 350 F. Microwave chocolate and butter in large microwavable bowl on HIGH 1 to 2 minutes or until butter is melted. Let stand 10 minutes to cool slightly. Add 1/2 cup of the sugar, egg and peppermint extract. Beat with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended. Gradually beat in flour on low speed until well mixed.
Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Press a chocolate candy into the center of each ball, forming dough around the candy to completely enclose it. Roll in remaining 1/2 cup sugar to coat. Place 1 inch apart on greased baking sheets.
Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until cookies are set. Cool on baking sheets 5 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.
MCCORMICK PHOTO
almond butter cookies
ALMOND BUTTER COOKIES
This delicate, almond-flavored butter cookie can be decorated in a variety of ways.
COOKIE
1 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon almond extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
GLAZE
1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 teaspoons shortening
Heat oven to 400 F.
Combine butter, sugar and almond extract in bowl. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl often, until creamy. Add all remaining cookie ingredients; beat at low speed until well mixed.
Shape rounded teaspoonfuls of dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Flatten balls to 1/4 inch thick with bottom of buttered glass dipped in sugar. Bake 6-8 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool completely.
Melt chocolate chips and shortening in 1-quart saucepan over low heat 2-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until smooth. Drizzle or pipe chocolate onto cookies making tree design, if desired. Makes 60 cookies.
Source: Land o’ Lakes
