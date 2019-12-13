{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas art

Central Christian hosts program

WATERLOO — Central Christian Church will present “Jesus, the Light of the World!” at 4 p.m. Sunday at 3475 Kimball Ave.

The program tells the Christmas story through music, narration and symbolism.

Church plans holiday play

WATERLOO — “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be presented by the drama team of Grace Reformed Church of Waterloo at 7 p.m. today and Saturday.

The one-hour drama is based on the television special written by Charles Schultz and adapted for stage by Barb Holven.

Admission is free, and a nursery for infants and toddlers will be provided.

Grace Reformed is handicapped accessible and located at 520 Maxwell St.

Zion to host holiday cantata

WATERLOO — The Chancel Choir of Zion Lutheran Church, 810 Kimball Ave., will present the Christmas Cantata, “Everlasting Light,” on Sunday during the 9 a.m. worship service.

Director of music Daniel Gast will be conducting. Soloists will be Lily Gast and Andrew Oleson.

For more information, call the church office at 235-7045.

Choir program set for Sunday

WATERLOO — A Christmas cantata will be presented by First Baptist Church, 434 Baltimore, at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday during the worship service.

This celebration of the season will feature the voices of the 39-member sanctuary choir, plus the children’s choir and special instrumental arrangements.

Selections from Handel’s “Messiah” as well as traditional carols are featured in this premiere production, created and directed by the Rev. Carol Teare.

The children’s choir will perform under the direction of Susan Price. An instrumental ensemble utilities the talents of Dr. Randall Harlow on organ and piano, Cara Lockard playing violin, Jesse Luke on cello, Jason Andriano playing trombone, the Rev. Joe Greemore and Sophia Lange on percussion and Jeff McKelvie playing trumpet.

Narrating the program will be Bryce and Kristin Anderson.

Charles Stilwill will act as worship leader, and Hannah Jacobs will perform additional music on piano.

Following the cantata, there will be holiday treats in the social room.

‘Brand New Star’ set at church

WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., Waterloo, will host its annual Christmas program at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Sunday School Department will present “A Brand New Star.”

A light luncheon of soup and sandwiches will follow. All are welcome.

Sunday cantata sing-along set

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church will present its annual Christmas Cantata at 3 p.m. Sunday.

“O Come, Let Us Adore Him” will be sung by the sanctuary choir, accompanied by 10 instrumentalists, and will feature children’s voices on a special piece.

The audience will have the opportunity to sing their favorite carols during a carol-sing. A Christmas cookie reception will follow the concert, which is an hour in length.

The church is at 2015 Rainbow Drive. There is no admission charge, and all are welcome.

Church to host fellowship meal

WATERLOO — Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will host their first annual Christmas Fellowship Dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday.

This community dinner will at the church and is free of charge.

For more information, call the church at 595-1015.

