GILBERTVILLE — Immaculate Conception Church will host the annual Harvestfest and breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary Center, 311 16th Ave.

The event will feature an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon with ham, sausage, scrambled eggs and hash browns.

Other activities until 12:30 p.m. include a silent auction, bingo, bake sale, craft sale, used book sale, children’s games and a raffle.

Cost for the breakfast is $8 for adults, 5 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children 4 and younger.

A red oak grandmother clock handmade by Ron Pint is a raffle grand prize.

Roundtable will
meet Thursday

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St.

David Connon will give a presentation on the lives and times of six Iowans who fought for the Confederacy.

The public is welcome to attend.

Blood drive set
in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 23.

Schedule an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

