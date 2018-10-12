CEDAR FALLS — AAUW of Cedar Falls-Waterloo will feature Karen Showalter, Black Hawk County election manager, on Oct. 22, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club.
Showalter will lead a discussion on the changes to the voting laws in Iowa.
AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equality for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.
Dinner is served at 6:15 p.m., and reservations may be made by Wednesday by calling Mary at 269-1893. The dinner menu is cheeseburger meatloaf, vegetable medley, cookie and drinks, and cost of each meal is $15.
Visitors are welcome and anyone may attend and listen to the program.
Strolling with the Spirits date set
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District will host “Strolling with the Spirits” on Oct. 27 at Waterloo Cemetery.
Times are set for 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m.
People can arrive at Waterloo Cemetery 15 minutes before show time and spend the evening strolling down the paths of the Cedar Valley’s past, as actors bring residents back to life through live historical interpretation.
It’s designed for the entire family. The presentation will take place rain or shine, and each program will last approximately 90 minutes
This year’s cast of characters includes Love Virden, Anna Speicher, Pvt. Anthony Baker, Clyde Lamson and Lillian Russell Lamson.
Cost is $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar.
NEI3A offering Tai Chi classes
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is offering Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention classes.
The class starts Oct. 22 and will meet from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday at the Waterloo Senior Center, 2101 Kimball Ave.
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese exercise program that promotes strength, flexibility and balance. This is a low-impact, relaxing form of exercise. Modifications can be made for those who need to remain seated for all or most of the class.
To sign up, call Janet Buls at 234-1551 by Oct. 18.
Wartburg band plays Saturday
WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Symphonic Band will perform its fall concert at 4 p.m. Saturday in Neumann Auditorium.
The band, under the direction of Scott Muntefering, will perform “In Flight” by Sam Hazo, the march “Wisconsin Forward Forever” by John Philip Sousa and “Kirkpatrick’s Muse” by Jay Bocook among others. The concert is free and open to the public.
Historical group meets Tuesday
SHELL ROCK — The Shell Rock Historical Society will have its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Boyd Building.
Everyone is welcome. Rosa P. Grant, from the John Deere Museum in Waterloo, will be the special guest.
The Shell Rock Historical Society is a nonprofit that oversees the Shell Rock Historical Museum at 127 E. Adair St.
Quota members selling nuts
WATERLOO — Quota members will be selling nuts at several locations this month.
On Oct. 19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., members will join others at the Covenant Vendor Sale.
Oct. 20 will find Quota at Calico Hen House from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Again on Oct. 24, members will be at Covenant in the cafeteria from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be three opportunities to buy Oct. 27 — members will be at the Clarksville High School Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dunkerton Community School Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Calico Hen House from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
WHC will offer Speakers Series
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Guest presenters Todd Kephart of MidWest Sleep Services and Andrea Schaefer of Meyer Pharmacy, will present “Sleep Apnea: What to Expect Before, During and After the Sleep Study.”
This event is free and open to all.
AMVETS to host Casino Night
WATERLOO — The Cedar Falls AMVETS Riders Post 49 will host Casino Night to raise funds for Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
The event is open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the UAW Local 838, 2615 Washington St. Admission is $10.
Games will include roulette, raffles, silent auctions, table games and prizes. Music will be provided by D’z Guyz, and food will be available from Hy-Vee for a donation. Guests must be 21 years old.
AMVETS to hold blood drive
CEDAR FALLS — AMVETS Post 49 will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.
For an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
