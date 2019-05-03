Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has two meals planned.
An all-you-can-eat fish and salad will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
An omelet and waffle breakfast is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Farmers market opens Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Farmers’ Market at Kimball-Ridge opens its 17th season from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Area vegetable growers and home bakers will offer baked goods, crafts, plants and asparagus.
The market is located at the corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues in the newly paved lot behind KFC and the Covenant Cancer Treatment Center.
It will be open every Tuesday through Oct. 31.
506 Cafe set to open Tuesday
WAVERLY — The 506 Café will open Tuesday at the Waverly Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The menu includes Philly cheese steak or chicken sandwich, potato soup, spaghetti salad and pie.
The Waverly Lions Club will join the center volunteers to work the lunch event and share the proceeds to support both organizations.
Lunch reservations are not required, but help in planning. Call 352-5678 for more information.
Historical group meets
Tuesday
WAVERLY — The Bremer County Historical Society will have its annual meeting on Tuesday, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Waverly City Civic Center.
Priscilla Blanchard, interim president of BCHS, will speak on “The Emma Cronin Case.” The program will examine the murder case at the Waverly House (BCHS museum building) in 1883.
Displays from the Bremer County libraries, as well as the BCHS, will be available to look at from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
At the meeting, BCHS will give a recap of the museum events during the past year and a look ahead at the year to come. The Bremer County Genealogy Society will recap their year and have a short meeting following the program.
Anyone interested in attending is welcome. Individuals and families will have an opportunity to become members or donate to the society.
The society’s museum is located at 402 W. Bremer Ave.
Spring Fling features
B2wins
WATERLOO — The Lou Henry Spring Fling is set for 5 to 7 p.m. May 10 and includes a live concert by the B2wins (Brazilian Twins).
It’s a family event, and activities include yard games, bubbles, balloon artist, the Dean of Juggling and a silent auction.
Admission is $1, and it’s open to the public. Food, snacks and beverages are available to purchase for $1 per item.
Proceeds will provide Lou Henry students with school T-shirts, yearbooks, classroom books and more.
CPR training set in
Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer a Heartsaver CPR and AED training from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. The training will include how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant.
Participants will receive a two-year completion card from the American Heart Association.
Fee is $60. Registration and payment is required at 352-4939. Download the registration form at www.waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.
