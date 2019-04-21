Breakfast slated in Janesville
JANESVILLE — The Janesville Masons and Waverly Eastern Star will sponsor the annual omelet breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 28 at Janesville’s Riviera Roose Community Center.
The meal will feature fresh-made omelets, muffins, breads, fruit cup and drink. The public is welcome.
Health fair set in Waverly
WAVERLY — The 12th annual Community Health and Wellness Fair will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at The W on the Wartburg Campus.
This free event is sponsored by The W and Waverly Health Center.
The event will have more than 40 display booths from various Cedar Valley organizations and businesses, showcasing the many products, resources and screenings available to help you lead a healthy lifestyle. A few highlights include:
- Waverly Farmer’s Market will be there to display what is new for this season.
- Darrell the Balloon Man will be on board to make balloon art for the kids.
- “Body in Balance” and “No Floor Yoga” exercise demo classes will be offered, stressing the importance of stability and balance.
For more information, call 215-8985.
Church will host community meal
WATERLOO — Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 420 Harwood, will host a free community spaghetti dinner meal from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the social hall.
Everyone is welcome. Parking is available in the church parking lot.
Call the church with any questions, 233-3156.
Author to speak in Nashua
NASHUA — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Nashua Public Library on her newest book, “Prisoner of Wars in Iowa.”
She will have copies of all her books available for purchase.
She is now working on a “Rosie the Riveter” project.
Legion to host fish fry Friday
DENVER — The Denver American Legion at 161 E. Main St. will host a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Adults are $10, and children ages 6-12 are $5. Cards are accepted. The menu also includes sloppy joes, salads, baked beans, rolls and dessert.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned this week.
Loose-meat sandwiches will be served at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, cheeseburger baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a smelt fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.There’s a steak fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, with a breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. to noon April 28.
Garage sales event slated
JANESVILLE — Citywide garage sales in Janesville will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
A list of sales will be available Thursday at www.janesville.lib.ia.us. Watch for balloons.
The event is sponsored by the Janesville Public Library.
Smelt fry set in Aurora
AURORA — A smelt fry will be at the American Legion Hall in Aurora on Friday.
From 4 to 8 p.m., guests are welcome for an all-you-can-eat dinner and a raffle.
Cost for adults is $10, children ages 5 to 8 are $5, and preschool and younger are free. Raffle tickets are $1.
Everyone is welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.