Button club meeting set
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Button Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind Allen Hospital).
Anyone interested in the art and history of buttons is welcome. The business meeting will include discussion of an upcoming bus trip to the National Pearl Button Museum in Muscatine. Members also will be enjoying a “Free Day” with no formal program planned, opting instead to work on individual button projects, competition boards, crafts, identifying types of buttons through use of the club’s library resources.
Laughter Yoga classes to begin
CEDAR FALLS — Free sessions of Laughter Yoga are being offered from 4:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the in the large meeting room or conference room on the second floor of the Cedar Falls Public Library through April 15.
Participants can join in brief laughter exercises and yoga breathing for relaxation. No equipment or special clothing is needed.
Everyone is welcome to attend any or all sessions.
Lions Club will hold fish fry
ALLISON — The Allison Lions Club will sponsor a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Allison AMVETS, 718 Ninth St.
The menu includes fish, baked potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls and a drink.
Freewill donations will be collected to support local eye screening for all pre-school children, local scholarships and state Lions Foundation programs that supports the blind and deaf people of Iowa.
Carry-outs are welcome.
WI dinner set for Monday
CEDAR FALLS — The monthly dinner for Waterloo Industries retirees and former employees will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Restaurant in Cedar Falls, with food and conversation.
For information, call Jerry at 984-6456.
West High can drive slated for Saturday
WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will have its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the West High School vocal music department.
Blood drives scheduled
NEW HAMPTON — Two area community blood drives are scheduled for Tuesday.
The New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., will have a drive from noon to 5:30 p.m., with another drive set for 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 N. Second St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
CF Lions Club meets Monday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will meet at noon Monday at the Windridge Building on the Western Home Communities south campus.
Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown and Public Safety Director Jeff Olsen will speak about the Public Service Officers Program.
Guests are always welcome. Call Lions Secretary Rich Congdon, (319) 240-1154, for details.
Free ice fishing event planned
ELGIN — The Fayette County Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) chapter is sponsoring the free annual ice fishing event from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 2 at the Gilbertson Conservation Center pond, just east of Elgin.
Helpers, plus fishing equipment and bait will be provided, or people are free to bring their own. Should ice and/or weather conditions get marginal, contact TAKO President Leif White at (319) 939-1567 for updates.
In addition, the Gilbertson Nature Center will be open for families to view their many wildlife exhibits. Attendees are reminded to dress in warm layers and appropriately. Hot chocolate will be provided.
