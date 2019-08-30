Pets invited to
Waterloo market
WATERLOO -- All furry friends are welcome for Pet Day at the farmers market at Riverloop Expo Plaza from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
There will be fresh produce, coffee, baked goods, hot foods, local honey, arts and crafts, and much more. Vendors accept a variety of payments.
Municipal band
plays Labor Day
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its annual Labor Day “Encore Concert” at 7 p.m. (not 7:30 p.m.) Monday in Overman Park.
The free admission program will feature selections performed by the 45-piece group on earlier concerts, including selections from “Phantom of the Opera” and works by Sousa, King, Bagley and more. Matt Andreini will play a xylophone solo “Rainbow Ripples,” clarinetist Hannah Coates will perform the theme from “Schindler’s List.” Mike Michalicek will play a sax version of “The Lord’s Prayer,” and Paul Rider’s new march composition “Hail to The President’s Own” will be in the line-up. Pianist David Smith and saxophonist Shawn McVicker will provide pre-show entertainment.
The Cedar Falls Rotary Club operates a popcorn and soft drink concession stand. There is convenient parking, handicap accessibility and restrooms. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. Tax-deductible donations to support the band may be made to Friends of the CF Band, P.O. Box 144, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. For further information, call 266-1253 or go to www.cedarnet.org/cfband.
Moose Lodge
plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
Omelet and waffle breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. The lodge will be closed Labor Day.
Tacos will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with all-you-can-eat fish and salad bar offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Jewelry class at
World's Window
CEDAR FALLS -- World’s Window: A Store with a Purpose will offer a tagua jewelry making workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Visiting artists Andres and Juanita will lead the workshop. The tagua nut comes from the tagua nut palm tree that grows mainly in Ecuador, Columbia and Venezuela. The tagua nut is known as vegetable ivory.
The cost of the workshop will depend on the beads you choose; approximate cost will be $5 per person.
Call World's Window at 268-1584 to sign up.
Blood drive
set in Sumner
SUMNER -- The Sumner American Legion Hall, 113 E. First St., will host a community blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Blood drive set
in Wellsburg
WELLSBURG -- The Wellsburg Community Center, 511 N. Adams, will have a blood drive from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
