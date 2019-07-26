New vicar joins area churches
CEDAR FALLS — Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, and Peace Lutheran Church, Shell Rock, will celebrate the installation of Vicar Tanner Post on Sunday during the 9 a.m. service at Our Redeemer, 904 Bluff St.
Post, a native of Lakefield, Minn., is studying for the ministry at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind., and has been assigned vicarage duties at Our Redeemer and Peace Lutheran during 2019-20.
He graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in agronomy.
A luncheon welcoming Post, wife Madison, and daughter Adeline will be after the service.
Annual Day set at Antioch
WATERLOO — The Mothers and Deaconess Ministry of Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner St., will celebrate their Annual Day at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Speaker will be the Rev. Mark Smith of Bethel AME Church in Kansas City, Mo. Theme is “God’s Favor.”
All are welcome.
Craft supplies at church sale
WATERLOO — Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave., will have a craft supply sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2 and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 3.
There will be fabric, sewing notions, unfinished wood projects, quilting books and magazines, purse patterns and kits, beads, jewelry and many other items.Call the church office at 232-4103 with any questions.
Anniversary set at New Hope
You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO — The congregation of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 710 Broadway, will celebrate the Rev. Morris and Dinah Anderson’s 17th anniversary on Sunday and Wednesday.
The kick-off service starts at noon Sunday with guests the Rev. Marshaundus Robinson and Impact Church, as well as Crystal Cathedral of Faith Southern Baptist, Gift of Life Church and Real Life Church.
Another service starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Jason Albright and Calvary Christian Center.
The public is welcome.
Church plans July giveaway
WATERLOO — Grace Reformed Church will host a free “Jesus Give-Away” for the community from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The event will take place at Grace Church’s Shady Lane Youth Center, 1322 Shady Lane, next to the church at 520 Maxwell St.
The congregation has collected good used items to give away to those who need them. Items include men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, shoes, furniture, housewares, televisions and computers, books, tapes and DVDs, and various miscellaneous articles.
Free lunch will be served, and all are welcome.
Free LEGO event in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — As official partners with LEGO, Video Games Etc. will host a free LEGO build event at the Cedar Falls location at 306 Viking Road from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Guests can visit the store where there will be tables full of loose LEGOs for people to use to build and take home for free. Supplies are limited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.