Sullivan VFW sets events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public. Doors open 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
On Tuesday, the $6 meal will include spaghetti, garlic bread, side salad and dessert from 5 p.m. until the food is gone.
Wednesday offers free pool, and Thursday there will be a “Friendsgiving Potluck” from 5 to 7 p.m.
Doors open at 1 p.m. Friday for the game between the Hawkeyes and Nebraska; in the evening, there will be a 5 burger with chips. Karaoke will be sponsored by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday offers games and snacks starting at 1 p.m., and the Sunday pepper tournament runs 2 to 4 p.m.
Lollipop Concert Saturday in CF
CEDAR FALLS – “Holiday Brass” is theme for the Lollipop Concert at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center lobby.
The 45-minute concert is for children up to third grade and their families. The wcfsymphony brass section will present the concert. The Instrument Petting Zoo will be open after the concert.
Sponsors are Wells Fargo Bank and Steve and Terri Jackson.
The event is free.
Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Soup and sandwich will be served from noon to 6 p.m. today, and bingo is set for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
A grill-out is set for noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, and bingo is again set for 6:15 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
The public is welcome.
CF Eagles to host dance
CEDAR FALLS – There will be a free dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Falls Eagles 4074, 2125 West Lone Tree Road.
Music is by DJ Sidetrackt. Call 296-5859 for more information.
Clark to speak to Noon Kiwanis
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet for a noon luncheon Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, featuring Clark Porter.
Porter is an environmental specialist with the Iowa Department of Ag and Land Stewardship.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
