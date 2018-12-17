Try 1 month for 99¢
Local News

Kiwanis club meets Tuesday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon Tuesday..

Brian MacLearn will talk about navigating the self-publishing marketplace.

Anyone interested in serving children and knowing more about Kiwanis is welcome to some. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.

New Hampton blood drive set

NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., will host a blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

