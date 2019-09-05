Highland holds street dance
WATERLOO — The Highland Neighborhood Association is inviting neighbors, former neighbors and friends for a Highland street dance and reunion.
The event will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Highland Square Park, off Highland Boulevard in Waterloo.
Tim and the Trutones will provide live music; there also will be food and kids’ activities.
Addiction topic of NAMI event
WATERLOO — Lisa Barron will present “Addictions, Mental Health, and Options for Treatment” for a NAMI program Wednesday in Waterloo.
The meeting is set for 7 to 8 p.m. in the lower-level parlor at First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.
Barron is a licensed mental health counselor and certified alcohol and drug counselor. Since 2015, she has worked in private practice with Willow Tree Counseling. Before that, she worked at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in the inpatient mental health unit and as a counselor for the employee assistance program.
NAMI Black Hawk County is dedicated to improving the lives of all individuals affected by mental illness. For more information, call 235-5263 or email namibh@qwestoffice.net.
Altrusa Club sets benefit brunch
CEDAR FALLS — Altrusa Club of Cedar Falls will host the annual “Ladies Morning Out” scholarship brunch and auction fundraiser on Sept. 21 at Beaver Hills Country Club.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the brunch fundraiser begins at 10 a.m.
Sara Shadid, program coordinator with Retrieving Freedom Inc., will speak. Retrieving Freedom is dedicated to training service dogs.
Proceeds support scholarships awarded by the Altrusa Club for nontraditional students attending a college or university in Iowa. This year, $2,000 scholarships will be awarded.
You have free articles remaining.
Altrusa also distributes new and gently used books free via a Little Free Library and at the Cedar Falls Farmers Market.
RSVP by Tuesday. For tickets, contact Debi at 269-4225 or Debi@cfu.net.
The club meets at noon the first Thursday of the month, May through December, at NewAldaya.
Prison memoir subject of talk
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Waterloo CV3D will meet from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday on the second floor of the Cedar Falls Public Library.
The first discussion of the 2019-20 CV3D year will be Anthony Ray Hinton’s memoir of his imprisonment for three murders he did not commit, “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row.”
All Cedar Valley residents are welcome to join the CV3D members in the discussion led by Melba Widmer. People need not have read the book.
CV3D is sponsored by the Cedar Falls Waterloo Branch of the American Association of University Women. For further information email Dr. Judy Beckman at drjudy.beckman@cfu.net.
Coin Club hosts auction, meeting
WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in Schoitz Room III.
After the business meeting there will be a video, “Cherry Picking the Lincoln Cent,” with an auction to follow.
Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish. Register at the front table.
For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.