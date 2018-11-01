Try 1 month for 99¢
GILBERTVILLE — The American Legion Post 714 will have a steak fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Cost is $16 for a ribeye T-bone or $12 for a sirloin. Salad bar is $6.

The meal will be served with baked potato, vegetable, salads, rolls, coffee or milk.

Everyone is welcome.

Lions Club will serve breakfast

FREDERICKSBURG — The Fredericksburg Lions Club will host a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fredericksburg Community Center.

Advance tickets, available from Lions Club members, are $7 for adults and $5 for children.

Tickets at the door are $8 for adults and $6 for children.

Everyone is welcome.

Open house set in Waverly

WAVERLY — The Waverly Senior Center’s open house will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 506 E. Bremer Ave.

A brief program will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Guests are invited to tour the facility and learn about updates in programming and the center’s growth over the last year.

Blood drive set for Monday

SUMNER — There will be a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Sumner American Legion Hall, 113 E. First St.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Denver Legion hosts breakfast

DENVER — The Denver American Legion, 161 E. Main St., will host a waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12.

The menu also will include sausage and fruit.

