Legion hosts
weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
A grill-out will start at noon today, and the men's stag is set for Thursday.
Bingo starts at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, with a potluck for the Hawkeye game and a fish fry and bake sale from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome.
Seminar about
retirement set
WATERLOO -- Retirement speaker Mike Finley is offering a free, eight-week seminar that aims to teach people how to retire both financially and psychologically.
Weekly topics include your investment portfolio, investment withdrawal strategies, fixed income strategies, Social Security, Medicare, taxes and finally the emotional impact of retirement.
This seminar meets weekly from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning today through Oct. 23. It will be in meeting room AB of the Waterloo Public Library.
Go to waterloopubliclibrary.org and click Events for weekly topic descriptions.
Country music
dance planned
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday with classic country music to dance to and enjoy.
It will be at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street. Everyone is welcome.
Waverly VFW
post hosts meal
WAVERLY -- The Waverly VFW Post 2208 will host an all-you-care-to-eat spaghetti meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., on Thursday.
Hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $8. The meal is open to the public.
Jubilee UMC sets
Southern dinner
WATERLOO — Jubilee UMC Resource Center, at the corner of East Fourth and Newell streets, will host a LeChristopher’s Southern cuisine dinner Sunday, beginning at noon.
Dishes are prepared by the food specialists at Jubilee. This month’s menu will feature some of these dishes: fried chicken, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, salmon patties, cabbage, okra, pies, and cakes. Salads and beverages are served with meals.
Cost of the meal is $15 for adults, $10 for children. For more information or take-out dinners, call 234-5307.
Harpist offers
trial class
CEDAR FALLS — Professional harpist and educator Gaylord T. Stauffer will offer a three- to six-month trial class at his studio this fall for those interested in learning to play the harp.
He uses both Suzuki and traditional methods for children through adults.
For more information, contact Stauffer at 266-4657 or harpmpls1@gmail.com.
YWCA to have
open house
WATERLOO -- The YWCA, 425 Lafayette St., will have a “Get In and Get Fit” two-day open house from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept 10 and 11.
People can tour the facility, try an adult fitness class, swim in the pool or use the Body Shop for free.
For more information, stop by the YWCA or call 234-7598.
Hospital holds
support groups
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host upcoming support groups:
- Sept. 9, 6 to 7 p.m. -- Healthy You Weight Loss Support Group, Tendrils Rooftop Garden
- Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to noon -- Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group, discussion on diet and nutrition for people with Parkinson's, Tendrils Rooftop Garden
Tai chi classes
set in Waterloo
WATERLOO -- Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is offering "Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention" classes, starting Sept. 23.
Tai chi is an ancient Chinese exercise program that promotes strength, flexibility and balance. It is a low-impact, relaxing form of exercise that is ideal for older individuals.
The class will meet from 8 to 9 p.m. Monday and Thursday at the Waterloo Senior Center, 2101 Kimball Ave., from Sept. 23 to Nov. 21.
To sign up, call Janet Buls at (319) 231-1551 by Sept. 16. Classes are offered on a $4 suggested contribution for those aged 60 and over.
Stamp club
meets Sept. 11
CEDAR FALLS -- The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
There will be a club auction of collectable stamps. The meeting is open to visitors.
