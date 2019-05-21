Legion plans weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. today, with food served. There will be a grill-out with hamburgers, brats and chicken starting at noon Wednesday.
Bingo special is at 6:15 p.m. Friday, with food served.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Food distribution slated Tuesday
WATERLOO — There will be a free food pantry distribution at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.This distribution is open to the public. The pantry operates in affiliation with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
VFW schedules new activities
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public. Everyone is welcome to bid in a silent auction on two sheds at the post.The $5 meal today includes goulash, side salad, garlic bread and dessert. Serving will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday offers free pool, and Thursday bingo and snacks will run 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday features a chili dog with chips. Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Games and snacks are Saturday. Sunday pepper tournament runs 2 to 4 p.m. The post will be open from 12 noon to 5 p.m. on May 27 to celebrate Memorial Day. A grill out is planned with burgers, brats and hotdogs. On June 15, the post welcomes everyone to its 90th anniversary all-day event that begins with breakfast at 9 a.m. The Honor Guard will have a special presentation at 3 p.m. There will be a hog roast and two sessions of live music.
CF Kiwanis Club plans meeting
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Inn for “Innovation in the Cedar Valley.”
Mark Kittrell of Eagle View partners will share his vision for the city with “Building a Future by Building in Cedar Falls”
For more information, go to kiwanisroughrisers.org.
Hearst hosts celebration
CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center is celebrating its 30th anniversary from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday with an outdoor pop-up quilt show.
Quilt tours will begin at 2 p.m. with Janet Drake, a longtime Hearst supporter and volunteer who organized this special event.
Visitors will enjoy live music with Rick Sorenson and can learn to dye silk scarves with local artist Nancy Barsic.
Admission is free, and all are welcome.
The show in the Hearst sculpture garden includes quilt artists Elaine Chapman, Lucille Keeling, Mary Munn, Harriett McMahill, Cynthia Foster, Janet O’Niel, Liz Wehrmacker and Karen Page, as well as quilts by First Methodist Church – Cedar Falls, Quilts to Share and Crazy to Quilt.
