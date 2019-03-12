Rough Risers host speaker
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Inn for “What is the Power of Forgiveness?”
Dr. Suzanne Freeman, University of Northern Iowa professor of ed psych and foundations, will share thoughts about the psychology of interpersonal forgiveness and forgiving.
For more information, go to kiwanisroughrisers.org.
Sullivan VFW sets events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., is open to the public and has several events planned this week.
Free pool and happy hour drinks are available all day Wednesday. Thursday bingo is 5 to 7 p.m.
On Friday karaoke with Dave will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday is games day. Sunday features a pepper tournament from 2 to 4 p.m. for those who sign in before 2 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to provide meals on Tuesdays.
Artist reception Friday at Phelps
WATERLOO — “Drawing Stories with Ed Emberley” is on view March 15 through Sept. 1 in the Phelps Youth Pavilion’s McElroy Junior Art Gallery III, located in the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
A free opening reception is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
All ages are invited to come for refreshments and treats, kids’ activities and giveaways.
The new exhibit that showcases original artwork by Caldecott award-winning artist and illustrator Ed Emberley.
Hawkeye art reception slated
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College and the Waterloo Center for the Arts will host an opening reception Friday for “Dictators and Dreamers,” a new art exhibit by Hawkeye instructor Jennifer Lynn Bates.
The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., and will continue at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St., at 6:30 p.m., with Bates leading an artist talk at 6:45 p.m.
Hawkeye students also assisted with the exhibit through honors projects and work-study programs.
The reception is free and open to the public.
Dinner planned at Odd Fellows
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Odd Fellow Lodge and Happy Thought Rebekah Lodge will have a Swiss steak and ham dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Odd Fellows Hall, corner of Second and Franklin streets.
The meal will be served family style and include homemade pies and cakes.
Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and younger.
Benefit set in Fairbank
FAIRBANK — A benefit chili dinner and event is set for 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Fairbank American Legion Hall.
The night will benefit Lisa Schares, a cancer patient currently undergoing chemotherapy. Any proceeds will help with medical bills.
There will be a bake sale, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and raffle drawings.
