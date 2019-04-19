Book signing set at UNI store
CEDAR FALLS — Local author Jen Alexander will have a book singing event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at the University of Northern Iowa Bookstore.
She’s recently published “Building Trauma-Sensitive Schools: Your Guide to Creating Safe, Supportive Learning Environments for All Students” with Brookes Publishing out of Baltimore.
Trauma negatively impacts at least one in four students in every classroom, Alexander said. Helping educators better understand how to help students will improve attendance, resolve behavior concerns and improve academic achievement.
West Music sets re-string benefit
CEDAR FALLS — West Music Cedar Falls, in partnership with D’Addario, will host a free guitar re-string event to benefit the Stone Soul Picnic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
With a suggested donation of $5, the guitar and repair experts at West Music will professionally restring any six-string acoustic or electric guitar with a free new set of D’Addario NYXL or Nickle Bronze strings.
All contributions will go directly to the Stone Soul Picnic, an annual fundraiser to raise awareness of childhood hunger in Northeast Iowa.
West Music is at 6322 University Ave.
Medicare talk hosted by PDCM
WATERLOO — PDCM Insurance will host an informational Medicare seminar from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the SMARTER Center inside the PDCM Insurance office, 3022 Airport Blvd.
Experts have designed an event to help those who are turning 65 to understand Medicare in a simple format. Attendance is free. RSVPs are requested, but not required. Contact Nathan Link at 234-8888 or nlink@pdcm.com. This is an educational event only.
Cleanup event set at cemetery
CEDAR FALLS — The Washington Chapel Cemetery Association will have a spring cleanup day at the cemetery on April 27, starting at 9 a.m.
Bring rakes and gloves.
Genealogy club sets free event
DENVER — The Denver Genealogy & History Club will offer a free program at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Denver Public Library.
Theresa Liewer with the Iowa Genealogy Society in Des Moines will be on hand to present “DNA Basics.” She will discuss the three DNA tests — Y, mtDNA and sutosomal — in layman’s terms, and talk about the major testing companies and what information these tests can offer the user.
The program is free and open to the public.
Contact the library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us. to register, so space is available and enough handouts are provided.
Peeps Olympics slated April 27
WATERLOO — The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., will host a “Peeps Olympics” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27.
People can take extra Peeps treats from the holidays and put them to the test at the 2019 Peeps Olympics.
Participants will learn how to build a catapult and put their Peeps through a series of catapult challenges, including:
- How high can your Peep fly?
- How far can your Peep travel?
- Peeps target practice!
The program is included with regular admission: $5 for adults and children 4-13, members and children 3 and younger are free.
Job Foundation hosts event
WATERLOO — The Job Foundation will host its annual Affirmation Event at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The event provides an opportunity for Job students to show appreciation toward their mentors. Additionally, Job students will be highlighted for their accomplishments throughout this school year.
The Job Foundation is a local nonprofit that provides financial literacy, mentoring, academic support and leadership development.
For more information, contact Darvel Givens at 504-2309 or darvel@thejobfoundation.org.
Baccalaureate service slated
WATERLOO — High school and college graduates are welcome to attend a communitywide baccalaureate service at Antioch Baptist Church at 5 p.m. June 2.
African-American students from the Cedar Valley area and who graduated from August 2018 through May are encouraged to participate.
Registration deadline is May 15.
A coalition of African-American churches in the Cedar Valley is the sponsor of this event. The coalition’s mission is to preserve and continue the longstanding tradition of recognizing student accomplishments.
For more information, contact Miriam Tyson at 291-7698 or mtexcellence12@gmail.com.
Blood drive set in Jesup
JESUP — A Jesup blood drive is planned for 1:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Jesup American Legion.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
