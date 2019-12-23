WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
Tuesday hours will be noon to 6 p.m. There will be no supper. The post will be closed Christmas Day.
Doors open Thursday at 3 p.m., and bingo will run 5 to 7 p.m. On Friday, doors open at 3 p.m. There will be $5 pulled pork sandwiches with chips or two sandwiches with chips for $8. Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday will be games day with drink specials. Everyone is invited to join the Sunday pepper tournament which runs from 2 to 4 p.m. A New Year’s Eve party will include snacks, party favors and karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight.
