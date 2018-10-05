Lions club hosts fundraiser meal
ALLISON — The Allison Lions Club will serve an omelet breakfast during Harvest Moon Activities from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Wilder Park.
Made-to-order omelets will be available, as well as cinnamon rolls, muffins, juice, coffee and milk.
Cost of the meal is $5 for adults or $3 for children 6 to 10 years old. Children 5 and younger eat free.
Profits go to support local scholarships and the Lions Sight Screening Program for children.
Genealogy class set in Denver
DENVER — A beginning genealogy class will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Denver Public Library.
Instructors will be Gary Everding Sr., genealogist, and William Sharpe, from the Family History Center in Cedar Falls. Participants will become familiar with various types of records, where to find them and learn about the information they can provide for family history research. Tips on organizing information using pedigree charts and family group sheets will be provided.
The class is targeted to the beginner, but anyone who needs a refresher or wants to learn more about genealogy is welcome to attend. The class is open to all ages, and there is no charge to attend.
Bring a flash drive, notebook and laptop if available. Some library laptops will be available to use during the class. Let the library staff know if you will need to use a library computer when you sign up for the class. Help will be available for those who have little experience in using a computer.
To sign up, contact the library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us.
CV3D book talk set for Monday
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Discuss Discover Diversity will examine Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel, “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale,” from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday in the large discussion room at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Cedar Valley residents are welcome to read and discuss this book with the CV3D AAUW Community Action Project.
For more information, contact Dr. Judy Beckman at drjudy.beckman@cfu.net or Mary Dove, co-chairs of CV3D.
Boy Scout troop hosts fundraiser
CEDAR FALLS — Boy Scout Troop 500 will have a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Falls Pizza Ranch on University Avenue.
The boys are raising money for troop expenses.
Election laws topic of meeting
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Retired School Personnel will meet Oct. 16 in the Friendship Village Dining Room, 600 Park Lane.
Karen Showalter with the Black Hawk County Elections Office will speak about the changes to the election laws at 11 a.m.
People should arrive a little earlier to register and pay $8.50 for lunch.
Make reservations at 235-7054 before Monday.
Architect topic of art program
QUASQUETON — Friends of Cedar Rock will host “An Afternoon with Frank Lloyd Wright” from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the American Legion Hall, 101 S. Water St.
Roy Behrens, with the University of Northern Iowa art department, will present “Sitting down with Frank Lloyd Wright,” and Doug Carr, retired photographer for the Illinois State Museum, will present “An early Frank Lloyd Wright Masterpiece: The Dana-Thomas House, Springfield Illinois.”
For more information, go to friendsofcedarrock.org or call 934-3572.
Bike Collective hosts meeting
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Bicycle Collective will host the annual business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at 219 W. Fourth St.
Nomination of officers and board members for the 2018-19 program year will take place at that time.
The annual meeting is open to the public.
Coin Club hosts monthly meeting
WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in the Schoitz Room II.
There will be a video, “History of Money,” with an auction to follow. Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish. For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.
Tech classes set in Denver
DENVER — The Denver Public Library will offer two technology classes this month.
Learn how to create fliers, brochures, newsletters and more using Microsoft Publisher in a 6:30 p.m. class Thursday. The instructor will show participants some of the many features of Publisher and give ideas for creating documents for personal or business use.
On Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m., parents and children are welcome to come to a special class, “Staying Safe Online for Kids.”
Both classes are free to attend, but registration is requested. A schedule of other classes available this fall can be picked up at any Bremer County library.
To sign up, call 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us.
Performance art to begin Oct. 12
WATERLOO — The free Vertigo performance art series is back at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, beginning Oct. 12.
The series expands the traditional definition of art using sound, video and the human body.
“It’s Time We Talk” with Melissa Airy of Iowa City will start at 7 p.m. Oct. 12.
It’s an evening of female empowerment created by a group of female performance artists.
Mammography event scheduled
WATERLOO — Covenant Comprehensive Breast Center, with support from the Care for Yourself program through the Black Hawk County Health Department, Covenant Foundation and Check the Girls Foundation, will offer a free mammography screening.
The event will take place Nov. 15 at the Covenant Comprehensive Breast Center at Covenant.
The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram.
Appointments for free mammograms will be available from 5 to 8 p.m., with day-time appointments available as needed. Transportation and interpretation services will be available upon request.
Appointments are required and a limited number are available. Call Gabbi DeWitt at 292-2225 to schedule an appointment.
