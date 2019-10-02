Blood drive set in Independence
INDEPENDENCE — A Buchanan County community blood drive is set for noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at BCHC Wellness Center, 1600 First St. E.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Church hosts fall bazaar
WATERLOO — Central Christian Church will host a fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3475 Kimball Ave.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m., and lunch with homemade chicken and noodles from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Many items will be available for purchase, including crafts, candy, baked goods, used items, books and items for pets and children. A raffle drawing is set for 2 p.m.
Embroiderers meet Oct. 7
WATERLOO — Prairie Rose Chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America will have a meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Allen College, Winter Hall, 1990 Heath St.
The program will be the basics of design and color, and the annual project is “lost and found.”
For more information, call Nancy at (319) 230-0198.
