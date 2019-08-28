{{featured_button_text}}
Tomatoes at Kimball market

WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market is sponsoring tomato sampling from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway Avenue.

A table with varieties of fresh tomatoes, including red, yellow, heirloom, cherry and grape, will be available for customers to sample before purchasing. Gluten-free small pies will be for sale as well as other bakery, jams, eggs, peppers, melons, zucchini, onions, green beans, broccoli, cabbage and eggplant.

Iowa Farmers’ Nutrition (WIC) and Senior Program coupons are accepted, as well as credit, debit, and EBT cards.

Museum open in Shell Rock

SHELL ROCK — The Shell Rock Historical Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Everyone is welcome, and there is no admission charge.

The museum house and garage are on the National Register of Historic Places.

The guides will be showcasing old annuals from the Shell Rock school, old school and town pictures, and pictures dealing with the river and other items from Shell Rock’s history.

‘Team Sherry’ sale set in CF

CEDAR FALLS — The annual “Team Sherry” fundraising sale is planned for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenhill Baptist Church, 4316 Cedar Heights Drive.

Items available include clothing for all ages, houseware items, fitness equipment, tools, books, DVDs, crafts, craft supplies, scrapbooking supplies and equipment, and baked goods.

The sale is held in memory of Sherry DeBord Schumacher. All proceeds support the Beyond Pink TEAM.

Blood drive set at UNI

CEDAR FALLS — A community blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the University of Northern Iowa Wellness and Recreation Center.

Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card as a thank you.

For an appointment, go to rcblood.org or call (800) 733- 2767.

Concert set in Allison

ALLISON — Addyson Clark will perform with the Sugar Daddys Jazz Trio at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wilder Park.

The evening will also be the last open mic night of the season at Wilder.

Popcorn, beef burgers and hot dogs will be available from the Allison Park Board.

Golf Classic set at Sunnyside

WATERLOO — Grow Cedar Valley will host its annual Golf Classic, a networking event for investors, on Sept. 10 at Sunnyside Country Club, 1600 Olympic Drive.

The outing will kick off with lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The Golf Classic, which attracts up to 120 golfers, is an opportunity for golfers to network in a relaxed atmosphere with Grow Cedar Valley investors, community leaders and potential clients.

Cost is $400 per foursome which includes green fees, cart, lunch and social.

To register or for more information, go to https://members.growcedarvalley.com/events or contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com. Attendees must register by Sept. 3.

