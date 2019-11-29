Impact Church giving thanks
WATERLOO — Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will have its annual Giving Thanks service at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, with guests Norma Albright of Lafayette, Ind., and the Rev. Johnny King of Milwaukee.
For more information, call the church at (319) 595-1015.
Zion Lutheran sells cookbooks
HUDSON — Zion Lutheran Church, rural Hudson, has printed a new cookbook this year.
Zion’s cookbook contains 615 recipes of the congregation, with many heritage recipes. Cost of the cookbook is $20.
Cookbooks are available by calling Julie Sorensen at 269-4280 or Jan Brandhorst at 239-2657.
‘The Upside’ film talk topic
CEDAR FALLS — The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Film:Talk series is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 with a discussion of “The Upside.”
The movie focuses on a recently paroled ex-convict striking up an unusual friendship with a quadriplegic billionaire. A 2017 release, it is rated pg-13. There are copies available at the Waterloo Public Library, Cedar Falls Public Library and other outlets.
The discussion is at St. Luke’s, 4210 Melrose Drive. All are welcome.
Blood drive set in Fairbank
FAIRBANK — There will be a community blood drive from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 N. Second St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Marines host steak night
WAVERLY — The N.E. Iowa Marine Corps League will host a steak night Dec. 7 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW.
Serving starts at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome.
Montauk open for the holidays
CLERMONT – Gov. William Larrabee’s 1874 Montauk mansion will have the annual holiday open house from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 at 26223 Harding Road.
The historic mansion will be adorned with Victorian era decorations, and guests can learn about Victorian Christmas traditions while perusing photographs from the Larrabee collection that show how the family enjoyed holiday and winter activities.
Guests can also enjoy music, punch, holiday goodies, some cookies made from historic cookbooks and Christmas stories. There will be a kids craft with making Victorian Christmas cones to fill.
Montauk is one of eight historic sites overseen by the State Historical Society of Iowa.
Photo contest voting open
HAZLETON – Voting is now open for the 2019 Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest.
Finalists are on the Fontana Park Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/category/Environmental-Conservation-Organization/Fontana-Park-319273013372/. The categories are Landscapes, Wildlife, People Enjoying Nature, and Plants and Wildflowers.
Fontana Park staff selected the finalists in each category from the many entries received. The photo with the most ‘likes’ will be the winner for the category; category winners will receive $50. The overall winner will be awarded $100!
Voting will close at noon Dec. 10.
